Watch for FREE: England vs DR Congo FIFA World Cup 2026 $0 guide

Whether you are looking to stream the game on your preferred digital device or watch the action unfold on a traditional television screen, fans in the USA have a few fantastic options to catch the England vs. DR Congo World Cup match for absolutely free.

READ MORE: Watch England vs DR Congo

The highly anticipated Round of 32 clash is scheduled to kick off on Wednesday, July 1, 2026 (8:00 PM Eastern Time / 5:00 PM Pacific Time), broadcasting live from Atlanta Stadium. The matchup will see Thomas Tuchel's star-studded England squad looking to stamp their authority on the knockout stage after eventually seeing off Panama last time out to win their group. They face a highly motivated and resilient DR Congo side that has already shown immense spirit to advance, aiming to pull off a historic tournament upset against the Three Lions.

If you have cut the cord, lack a traditional TV antenna, and want to stream the broadcast on a smart TV or mobile device, your best bet is to sign up for a temporary free trial with a premium live TV streaming platform. Just remember to cancel your subscription before the trial window expires so you don't get charged for the first month.

Watch England vs DR Congo for FREE

Provider Trial length Channels Fubo 5 days FOX (English language) / Telemundo (Spanish language) DirecTV Stream 5 days FOX (English language) / Telemundo (Spanish language)

Over-the-Air (OTA) TV Antenna

Because the English-language broadcast for this exciting fixture is hosted on the main FOX network, and the Spanish-language broadcast is being televised on Telemundo, fans in the United States have a uniquely straightforward way to watch completely free of charge.

Unlike matches relegated to premium cable channels like FS1, both major networks broadcasting this game are local broadcast channels. This means you can pick up both the English and Spanish feeds 100% free by simply plugging a standard digital TV antenna directly into your television set.

For English commentary: Tune into your local FOX broadcast station.

For Spanish commentary: Tune into your local Telemundo broadcast station.

Local Broadcast Channel Guide