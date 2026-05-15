DR Congo FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, fixtures, dates, kick-off times





DR Congo 2026 World Cup US TV Guide

To watch DR Congo’s campaign in the 2026 FIFA World Cup from the United States, you can follow their Group K matches against Portugal (June 17), Colombia (June 23), and Uzbekistan (June 27) through a variety of broadcast and streaming services. English-language coverage will be hosted by FOX and FS1, while those looking for Spanish-language narration can tune in via Telemundo and Universo.

READ MORE: WATCH FWC2026

DR Congo FIFA World Cup 2026 free streams

To watch DR Congo’s campaign in the 2026 FIFA World Cup for free, taking advantage of the Fubo 5-day free trial provides access to their critical Group K matches against Portugal (June 17), Colombia (June 23), and Uzbekistan (June 27). Fubo carries full access to English-language broadcasts on FOX and FS1, ensuring every moment of the national team's progress is available to stream without an immediate commitment.

DR Congo FIFA World Cup 2026: FOX or FS1?

Date Opponent FOX or FS1? 06/17 Portugal FOX 06/23 Colombia FS1 06/27 Uzbekistan FS1

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 with Spanish commentary

To watch DR Congo’s Group K fixtures against Portugal (June 17), Colombia (June 23), and Uzbekistan (June 27) with Spanish-language commentary in the United States, your primary destinations are Telemundo and Universo. For the most comprehensive digital experience, Peacock serves as the exclusive Spanish-language streaming home, providing live access to all 104 matches of the tournament on any device.

What broadcaster is showing the World Cup in DR Congo?

In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the broadcasting rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are shared between regional giants and national networks. New World TV, the exclusive rights holder for sub-Saharan Africa, partners with local broadcasters to ensure comprehensive coverage. Additionally, SuperSport (available via Canal+ and DStv) serves as a primary destination for fans, offering a premium viewing experience across the country.

For full coverage of the expanded 104-match competition, SuperSport will air every game live across its suite of dedicated sports channels. These channels are designed to bring fans closer to the action with expert analysis and multi-language commentary, ensuring followers of the Leopards can watch every match of their Group K campaign in high definition. The national broadcaster, RTNC, is also expected to provide free-to-air coverage of key matches, including all DR Congo fixtures, to ensure accessibility for the public.

Additionally, viewers who prefer to stream the tournament online can access every single game through the DStv Streamapp or the Canal+ app. These platforms offer a flexible digital experience, allowing fans in DR Congo to follow the progress of the national team and other global giants on any mobile or smart device throughout June and July.