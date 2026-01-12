Where to watch Telemundo channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is the Telemundo channel?

Telemundo is a Spanish-language terrestrial television owned by NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. Launched as NetSpan in 1984, it broadcasts programs and original content aimed at Hispanic American audiences in the United States and worldwide, consisting of telenovelas, sports, reality television, news programming and films

Where can I watch it for free?

You can access the Telemundo channel through the five-day free trial at DirecTV Stream.

It can also be watched with Sling TV and on YouTube TV.

Removed from Fubo

Fubo did provide this channel but since their renewal deal didn't happen at the end of 2025, it has been removed.

How much does it cost?

Telemundo is available on all packages with DirecTV and Sling Latino.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming Telemundo content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

