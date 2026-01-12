This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Pranav Venkatesh

Where to watch Telemundo channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

Everything you need to know about where to live stream the Telemundo channel, which is the best provider, what it'll cost and what subscription deals are on offer.

What is the Telemundo channel?

Telemundo is a Spanish-language terrestrial television owned by NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. Launched as NetSpan in 1984, it broadcasts programs and original content aimed at Hispanic American audiences in the United States and worldwide, consisting of telenovelas, sports, reality television, news programming and films

Where can I watch it for free?

You can access the Telemundo channel through the five-day free trial at DirecTV Stream.

It can also be watched with Sling TV and on YouTube TV.

Removed from Fubo

Fubo did provide this channel but since their renewal deal didn't happen at the end of 2025, it has been removed.

Watch Telemundo with a DirecTV subscriptionSign up today

How much does it cost?

Telemundo is available on all packages with DirecTV and Sling Latino.

ProviderFirst monthMonthly cost
DirecTV Entertainment$49.99$89.99
DirecTV Ultimate$84.99$124.99
DirecTV Premier$124.99$169.99
Sling TV Latinon/a$45.99
YouTube TV$59.99$82.99

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming Telemundo content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

Frequently asked questions

Yes, currently there is a five-day free trial period for new customers to test out what any of the available plans are like.

Yes, due to current market trends, technological advances, and shifts in consumer patterns, customers prefer to stream their TV flexibly rather than be constrained by traditional Cable TV. Dubbed the 'cord-cutting' trend, people are leaving behind traditional means and opting for better, more accessible streaming plans. 

No, DirecTV doesn't offer AARP discount for seniors, however there are promotional codes available to reduce your subscription costs.

DirecTV is either available in its streaming form as DirecTV Stream, where all you need is an internet connection to live stream any included channels, or simply as DirecTV which, in its traditional form, requires satellite and receiver equipment to be installed and available.

Yes, DirecTV does carry NBC and its associated channels. Fubo used to carry it but at the end of 2025 lost the broadcast rights deal. In 2026, alongside Sling TV and YouTube TV, DirecTV is the most comprehensive TV streaming service to carry it.

