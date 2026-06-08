Canada World Cup Odds: Futures, Betting and Predictions

Canada World Cup Odds + Predictions
|Bet
|Price
|World Cup Winner Odds
|+15000
|Group Winner
|+200
|Reach quarter final
|+450
Odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.
Team Canada’s World Cup odds do not paint a pretty picture for the nation’s chances at this summer’s tournament. +15000 odds to win equates to a 0.66% implied probability of winning. In other words, Canada is an extreme long-shot. If you bet $50 on Canada to win, you would get a massive $7,550 payout.
The Canada team odds of winning Group B or reaching the quarter final are more reasonable and both offer solid payouts. A $50 bet to the group would pay out $150 and the same bet on the quarter finals would get you $275. That said, these bets are still more likely to lose than win (and by a big margin).
If you’re interested in something safer with okay potential returns, consider Canada to reach the Round of 16 (+125).
Our soccer expert has also broken down the USMNT World Cup Predictions and Canada World Cup odds for anyone looking go deep into this summer's tournament.
Team Canada World Cup Match Odds
Canada has never won a World Cup match, but that could change in 2026. Here are the latest World Cup betting odds for Canada’s upcoming tournament matches.
|Match
|1
|X
|2
|Canada vs Bosnia-Herzegovina
|-125
|+225
|+350
Team Canada World Cup Predictions
Canada is set to face off against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Qatar, and Switzerland in Group B. Compared to other groups, the Reds’ have a tough set of opponents, but they should be able to get out of the group, especially since third-placed teams can advance in the new tournament format. With all this in mind, the real question is how far Canada will go after the Group Stage and once they get into other venues outside of Canada, like the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.
As one of the host nations, Canada didn’t have to play any qualifiers, so it’s hard to judge their form heading into the tournament. However, Jesse Marsch’s team lost just one of its eight matches between the time Guatemala knocked them out of the Gold Cup in 2025 and their pre-tournament friendlies. Canada should have a great opportunity to build momentum by playing their first three matches at home in Vancouver and Toronto. They’ll also have the benefit of getting Alphonso Davies back mid-tournament.
In the end, it will come down to the draw. Canada has enough talent to make it to the quarter finals, so it’s a bet worth taking if you’re okay with the extra gamble. That said, a poor first round draw could see the Canucks out of the knockout rounds early, so betting on Canada to reach the Round of 16 is a safer bet.
Player Props
Player props are bets entirely focused on one aspect of a players performance. The most popular markets for soccer player props are wagers on whether a player will score (e.g., Erling Haaland Anytime Goalscorer). Many sites also let you bet on the number of shots, cards, fouls, and other stats.
In addition to player props, sportsbooks offer player futures bets, such as whether a player will score a certain number of goals in the tournament. The most popular World cup markets for these bets relate to who will win the competition’s major awards, such as the Golden Boot and Golden Glove awards.
Top Goalscorer
The Golden Boot award goes to the tournament's top goalscorer. The winner is usually from a team who went far in the tournament — Kylian Mbappé (8) and Lionel Messi (7) finished first and second in the 2022 Golden Boot ratings.
Since Canada isn't expected to go far, Jonathan David and Cyle Larin are unlikely to finish with the most goals. That said, if Canada dominates the group stage, one of the country’s forwards could end up near the top of the goalscorer charts.
|Golden Boot Winner Odds
|Price
|Jonathan David
|10000+
|Cyle Larin
|15000+
|Alphonso Davies
|15000+
|David Promise
|10000+
Odds provided by bet365 and subject to change. Always check the odds before placing your bet.
Top Goalkeeper
FIFA gives its Golden Glove award to the top goalkeeper of the tournament. Unlike other goalkeeper honors, the winner of this trophy is not determined by stats, such as the number of clean sheets. Instead, a team of FIFA experts votes on the best goalkeeper based on their performances and importance to their team.
Either Dayne St. Clair or Maxime Crépeau will play in goal for Canada at this year’s tournament. As you can see from the Team Canada World Cup odds, les Rouges are not expected to go far, so it’s very unlikely either player wins the Golden Glove award.
|Golden Glove Odds
|Price
|Dayne St. Clair
|25000+
Odds provided by bet365 and subject to change. Always check the odds before placing your bet.
Team Canada Match Schedule
Team Canada is guaranteed at least three matches in Canada at the 2026 World Cup. Here’s a full schedule of when and where you can watch les Rouges compete for glory at this summer’s tournament.
|Match
|Date and Time
|Canada vs Bosnia-Herzegovina
|Friday 12 June, 3 PM ET
|Canada vs Qatar
|Thursday 18 June, 6 PM ET
|Switzerland vs Canada
|Wednesday 24 June, 3 PM ET
How to Bet on Canada During the World Cup
The exact process of signing up for the best Canadian betting sites varies from sportsbook to sportsbook. That said, the general process is almost identical across sites. If you want to bet on Canada at the World Cup, just follow this simple step-by-step guide.
Step 1: Choosing a sportsbook
Review our list of the best trusted legal sportsbooks in Canada and pick the best one for you. Consider the sportsbook’s World Cup betting offers, soccer betting markets, fair odds, live betting options, bonus bets opportunities, and any other features you personally find important.
Step 2: Creating an account
Go to the sportsbook site you’ve selected or download the sportsbook app. Then, select Sign Up or Join and fill out the sportsbook registration form to create your account. You will typically have to provide your name, date of birth, and some other personal information. Most sites also require you to verify your identity with an official government ID.
Step 3: Depositing Funds
After you get your account set up, go to the cashier or wallet page. If you can’t find it, try selecting on your overall account balance (e.g., $0.00). This usually opens the banking page. From there, select Deposit and choose your preferred payment method. Fill in your bank/card/e-wallet details, enter your deposit amount, and confirm the transaction.
Step 4: Placing bets
Most sportsbooks process deposits instantly, so you should be able to start betting within minutes after making your first deposit. To place your bet, look for the soccer icon or dedicated World Cup betting page. Next, do your research, browse the markets, and select the bet you like. Enter your bet amount in the betslip and make your first bet.
Step 5: Withdrawing winnings
If you get lucky and have money to withdraw, repeat the process from Step 3 by going to the cashier/wallet page. Select Withdraw, choose your cash-out method, enter the withdrawal amount, and cashout. Whether you win and the wagers' betting odds determine how much you can withdraw. For example, if you win a $50 wager with odds of -110, you can cashout $95.45 total. A $50 +300 odds wager, meanwhile, would pay out $200.
Canada World Cup Team Roster
National team manager Jesse Marsch announced his Team Canada squad on May 29, 2026. Here are the 26 men who will represent the Great White North at the 2026 World Cup:
|Player
|Position
|Maxime Crépeau
|GK
|Owen Goodman
|GK
|Dayne St. Clair
|GK
|Moïse Bombito
|DF
|Derek Cornelius
|DF
|Luc de Fougerolles
|DF
|Alistair Johnston
|DF
|Alfie Jones
|DF
|Richie Laryea
|DF
|Niko Sigur
|DF
|Joel Waterman
|DF
|Ali Ahmed
|MF
|Tajon Buchanan
|MF
|Mathieu Choinière
|MF
|Alphonso Davies
|MF
|Stephen Eustáquio
|MF
|Ismaël Koné
|MF
|Liam Miller
|MF
|Jonathan Osorio
|MF
|Nathan Saliba
|MF
|Jacob Shaffelburg
|MF
|Jonathan David
|FW
|Promise David
|FW
|Cycle Larin
|FW
|Tani Oluwaseyi
|DQ
FAQ
Who is the goalkeeper for Canada in the World Cup?
Dayne St. Clair (Inter Miami) and Maxime Crépeau (Orlando City) are Team Canada’s top two goalkeepers. Either could start for les Rouges at this summer’s tournament. Both are solid MLS-level goalkeepers, but don’t expect them to win the tournament’s Golden Glove award.
Is Canada in the World Cup 2026?
Yes! In fact, Canada is one of the three 2026 World Cup hosts, along with the United States and Mexico. Team Canada will play its first match of the tournament against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Friday, June 12 at 3:00pm ET at BMO Field in Toronto.
What are the current probabilities for Canada in the World Cup?
bet365 puts the Team Canada World Cup odds at +15000. This makes Canada huge outsiders compared to the favourites of Spain (+450), France (+500), and England (+600).
How do I interpret soccer betting odds for the World Cup?
Team Canada World Cup odds and all other sports betting odds in Canada are usually written in the American odds format. This format uses positive and negative numbers to represent the value of a $100 bet and how much you need to bet to win $100. For example, betting $100 on a +200 wager would win $200 in profit. With -200 odds, on the other hand, you would need to bet $200 to win $100 in profit.
What does +2000 odds mean?
+2000 odds means you would win $2,000 in profit from a $100 bet. In other words, +2000 means a 20:1 return on your wager. This may sound enticing, but if you see a bet with these odds, just know that it is a massive longshot.
Who is favorite to win the World Cup in 2026?
Most Canadian soccer betting sites have Spain as the 2026 favorites, but odds vary from sportsbook to sportsbook. Odds are also guaranteed to change during the tournament. England, France, and Argentina are also among the favourites.