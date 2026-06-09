How to watch full match replays and highlights from FIFA World Cup 2026

There are multiple ways viewers in the United States can watch full match replays and highlights of the 104 games from this year's FIFA World Cup.

With up to five matches taking place over the course of a day, and with kick-off times ranging from 9am for those on the pacific coast to midnight for those on the east coast, plenty of fans will want to catch up with games that have already taken place at a time that best suits them.

Here at GOAL, we take you through the ways in which you can catch up on the action from the quadrennial international football tournament.

Where can I watch replays of World Cup matches in full?

FOX, the official English-language FIFA World Cup TV broadcaster in the United States, is set to offer full match replays of every game from this summer's tournament as it did during the 2018 and 2022 editions of the competition.

Full replays of every match from the 2026 World Cup will be available through the FOX One streaming service, via its app and online. Subscriptions to FOX One cost $19.99 per month (including a three-day initial trial) or $199.99 per year.

However, FOX One is not the only streaming platform that offers the FOX, FS1 and FS2 channels where viewers in the US will find World Cup games both live and on delay.

You are also able to find the FOX channels on streaming platforms including Fubo, DirecTV and YouTube TV. Both Fubo and DirecTV offer five-day free trials, while you can try YouTube TV for free for 21 days.

Where can I watch Spanish-language replays of World Cup games?

Free-to-air channel Telemundo will be broadcasting live coverage of 92 of the 104 fixtures from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Spanish, with the remaining 12 games (matches that will directly clash with other fixtures from the final round of the group stage) airing on subscription channel Universo.

Both channels are owned by NBCUniversal, and are available online through its over-the-top streaming service Peacock. Subscriptions to Peacock that include sports and events begin at $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year for its Premium plan.

However, there is an alternative method of getting access to the Peacock Premium plan. Walmart+ members can get a choice of Peacock and Parmount+ included in their membership at no additional cost. Subscriptions to Walmart+ cost $12.99 per month and $98 per year, and include an array of additional perks including free shipping and delivery on Walmart purchases.

As with the FOX channels, Telemundo is available via DirecTV's Entertainment plan, while both Telemundo and Universo are available through YouTube TV.

What catch-up facilities do streaming companies offer?

Fubo's Lookback feature allows subscribers to watch previously-aired content up to 72 hours after its original airtime - handy for football fans wanting to watch World Cup games within three days of a match taking place. Sports broadcasts can be found through Fubo's Sports screen.

DirecTV's Sports Central facility allows subscribers using its Gemini and Gemini Air devices to record, find and watch recordings of recent sporting events, including the Fox Sports and Telemundo coverage of matches from the FIFA World Cup.

YouTube TV offers an unlimited Cloud DVR function, which enables fans to record World Cup games and watch them later. This service includes a Key Plays option, which allows viewers to catch up on important incidents that have taken place should they join a match after it has kicked off.

Where can I find highlights of World Cup matches?

Short and extended highlights from the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be made available by FOX, Telemundo and their sister channels, as well as on their online and streaming platforms.

Additionally, highlights will be available through the FIFA+ platform, which can be watched via Fubo and DAZN, with content also available on the FIFA+ YouTube channel.

How to watch the US TV coverage with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.