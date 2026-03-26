Where to watch England today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

England is often credited as the creator of the beautiful game in its modern format. Nicknamed the "Three Lions", they are one of the best football teams in the world.

England's soccer team has seen absolute legends of the game, such as Sir Bobby Charlton and Bobby Moore, represent the nation and play for the flag. The fans cheer the team with unrivalled passion, and they boast one of the best fan bases in the world. This has also earned them an immense following in the United States.

As the Three Lions, buzzing with talent, embark on their next journey, GOAL tells you how to watch them around the world.

Upcoming TV England schedule

READ MORE: Where to watch and live stream English Premier League soccer

Where to watch England for free

Many England games are available on streaming services that offer free trials to their customers. You can watch select England matches absolutely free using these services. Our favourite streaming service, Fubo, provides access to multiple national channels such as NBC, ABC, ESPN, and FOX.

READ MORE: How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo

Where to watch England Worldwide

Here's how you could watch the Three Lions worldwide.

Country/Region Broadcaster Canada Fubo UK ITV India Sony Sports MENA beIN Sports South America ESPN / Disney+

If you are blocked by a geo-restriction, you can connect to a VPN and enjoy the Three Lions' games from anywhere in the world.

READ MORE:

The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports in 2025

Where to watch England in Spanish

England's games can be enjoyed with Spanish commntary on Spanish verticals of national channels that are avilable on Fubo. UniVision (ViX) also offers select England soccer games with Spanish commentary.

READ MORE: How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo

Where to buy England tickets

For fans seeking tickets to sold-out games or specific fixtures, StubHub offers a reliable resale platform. StubHub provides a wide selection of England tickets for all price points, ensuring fans can find seats for matches across Europe. All tickets on StubHub are backed by a 100% guarantee, offering peace of mind for buyers.

Where to buy England kits

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official England kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com - your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.