Soccer Bet Of the Day: Best Football Bet for Tuesday's Action

Our soccer betting expert offers up his bet of the day for Tuesday, as Sao Paulo and Talleres clash in the Copa Libertadores, today at 8:00pm EDT.

The Copa Libertadores returns to the fore on Tuesday. Sao Paulo and Talleres clash in the final round of the group stages. Sao Paulo are already assured to advance to the next round. They aren’t assured of a top-place finish, though.

Bet of the Day - Sao Paulo vs Talleres

Odds courtesy of Betfair. Correct at time of publication and subject to change

Sao Paulo to win @ -110 with BetMGM

Curtain Comes Down on Copa Libertadores

This will be the last game in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. Sao Paulo have already secured a spot in the top two, and a point will see them top the group.

There’s little value in a Sao Paulo double chance bet. However, they should have more than enough to win the game. They’re unbeaten in the group stage so far and don’t seem to be in danger of losing.

They’ve only lost one of their last ten at home. Talleres, meanwhile, are winless in nine games away from home inside 90 minutes. Sao Paulo won the reverse H2H in the group stage, and they have now won the last two.

Tuesday’s Bet of the Day: Sao Paulo @ -110 with BetMGM

Bet of the Day Record: Last Five Days

Tip (Last Five Days) Win/Loss Odds Chris Wood to score or assist Void -110 Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid - BTTS & Over 2.5 Goals Win -117 Benfica vs Barcelona - Barca to Win & Over 1.5 Goals Loss -125 Copenhagen vs Chelsea - Chelsea to Win & BTTS Win +160 Elversberg vs Heidenheim - Heidenheim to Win Win +175

