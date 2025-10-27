Where to watch the FOX channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is Fox?

Part of the programming division of Fox Corporation, Fox can refer to the collective brand of channels itself, but Fox can also mean the local channel that many TV providers include in their base plans, known as 'the Fox channel'.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can watch Fox through Fubo and DirecTV, and both offer a five-day free trial for new customers. It's available through all of Fubo's and DirecTV's streaming packages.

READ MORE: How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo

Local Fox channels can also be available through Sling TV plans, but do vary based on location.

YouTube TV also carries the channel in local areas.

How much does it cost?

You can access your local Fox channel with the following providers.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch an upcoming Fox channel content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports in 2025