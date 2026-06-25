World Cup - Grp. D San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

Today's game between Paraguay and Australia will kick-off at Jun 25, 2026, 10:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Paraguay vs Australia will be shown live in the United States on FS1 in English, with Spanish-language coverage available on Telemundo, Universo, and Peacock. Fubo carries all of these channels and is the recommended streaming option for this fixture. The TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Paraguay and Australia meet in a Group D decider at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, with a place in the World Cup knockout rounds on the line for both sides.

The Socceroos arrive carrying three points from their opening two fixtures but will be looking to put behind them a 2-0 defeat to the United States on Matchday 2. Tony Popovic's side was undone early in Seattle, conceding an 11th-minute own goal before Alex Freeman sealed the result just before half-time.

Paraguay's situation is more precarious. Gustavo Alfaro's men sit on three points, but their goal difference of -2 leaves them below Australia in the standings. They bounced back from a 4-1 opening loss to the United States with a gritty 1-0 win over Türkiye, Matías Galarza scoring inside 65 seconds before a depleted La Albirroja held firm for all three points.

The cost of that win was significant. Miguel Almirón collected a straight red card in first-half stoppage time and is suspended for this fixture, robbing Paraguay of their most influential creative presence at the worst possible moment.

A win for Australia secures automatic qualification as group runners-up. A Paraguay victory sends them through at Australia's expense. A draw leaves the Socceroos in a strong position on four points, while Paraguay would need results elsewhere to go their way.

With both sides knowing exactly what they need, and the United States already through, this match has all the ingredients of a tense, tactical affair. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch it live.

How to watch Paraguay vs Australia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Gustavo Alfaro has not confirmed a probable starting XI for Paraguay, and no fresh injuries have been reported from the Türkiye match. The one confirmed absence is Miguel Almirón, who serves a one-match suspension after his red card in first-half stoppage time on Matchday 2. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as selection news emerges.

Tony Popovic has similarly kept his cards close to his chest for Australia. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed, though several players including Jordan Bos, Harry Souttar, Alessandro Circati, and Jason Italiano picked up yellow cards against the United States and will be one booking away from a ban. Further team news will follow as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 10 M. Almiron Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Paraguay have won two, lost two, and drawn none of their last five matches, scoring nine goals and conceding eight across that run. Their most recent result was the 1-0 win over Türkiye on June 20, secured through Galarza's early strike. Prior to that, they suffered a 4-1 defeat to the United States in their World Cup opener on June 13. Earlier results include a 4-0 friendly win over Nicaragua and losses to Morocco and Greece in March.

Australia have won two and lost two of their last five, with one draw. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 defeat to the United States on June 19. Before that, they beat Türkiye 2-0 in their World Cup opener on June 14. The Socceroos also drew 1-1 with Switzerland in a friendly on June 6 and lost 1-0 to Mexico on May 31. Australia scored nine goals and conceded three across those five fixtures, suggesting a more solid defensive record than their opponents heading into this match.





Head-to-Head Record

PAR Last 2 matches AUS 0 Wins 1 Draw 1 Win Australia 1 - 0 Paraguay

Australia 1 - 1 Paraguay 1 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 0/2 Both teams scored 1/2





The two sides have met just twice in the available head-to-head data, with both fixtures coming in friendly competition. The most recent meeting took place on October 9, 2010, when Australia won 1-0. The only other recorded encounter was on October 7, 2006, which ended 1-1. Australia hold the advantage across both matches, with one win and one draw, though neither fixture carries any meaningful weight given the circumstances of a World Cup group decider.

Standings

In Group D, Australia currently sit second and Paraguay third ahead of the final round of fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Paraguay vs Australia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: