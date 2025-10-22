Where to watch Fox Sports 1? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is Fox Sports 1 (FS1)?

FS1, which debuted in 2013, is part of the FOX Sports family of networks. The channel is home to MLB, World Baseball Classic, College Sports and even soccer matches. It features day-long sports news, analysis and discussion programs followed by live sports, making it a must-watch.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can watch FS1 for free through Fubo and DirecTV, as they both have a five-day free trial for new customers. Thanks to its popular demand, it is available on almost all plans of the services.

It's also available on Sling TV and through YouTube TV.

READ MORE: How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo

How much does it cost?

You can find out all the packages that offer FS1 below.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming FS1 content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports in 2025