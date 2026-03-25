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Australia v Indonesia - FIFA 2026 World Cup AFC Asian Rd 3 QualifierGetty Images Sport
Neil Bennett

Where to watch Australia today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

TV Guide & Streaming
Australia
Friendlies
World Cup Qualification AFC
Asian Cup

Everything you need to know about how to watch Australia in friendlies and all major competitions

The Australia men's national soccer team continue to forge their legacy on the international soccer stage.

Nicknamed the Socceroos, their teams are always identifiable by their determination and team spirit. In recent history, they have produced top talents of the game including stars of the English Premier League Tim Cahill and Mark Viduka.

With a growing fanbase across the United States, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch their next game live.

Upcoming Australia TV schedule

Where to watch Australia for free

Many international soccer games, including those involving the Socceroos, are available on streaming platforms that offer new customers a free trials of their service.

Fubo and DirecTV have free five day trials and offer access to a number of channels that show regular live international soccer such as ESPN, FOX Sports, ViX and Fubo Sports Network. Fubo has the added benefit of also carrying everything that is available on ESPN's official streaming service, ESPN Select.

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Where to watch Australia worldwide

Australia have supporters all over the world. If you are one of them, you can generally find them live on the broadcasters listed in the table below.

For a specific upcoming Australia soccer game, please check your local listings.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
Australia10 | Paramount+
New ZealandTVNZ
CanadaFubo
ChinaZhiBo8
InternationalBet365

If you are currently outside of the USA and you would like to watch the next Australia game live on your preferred streaming service, you can bypass regional restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE:The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports
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