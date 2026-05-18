Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, fixtures, dates, kick-off times

Paraguay 2026 World Cup US TV Guide
To watch Paraguay’s campaign in the 2026 FIFA World Cup from the United States, you can follow their Group D matches against the United States (June 12), Turkiye (June 19), and Australia (June 25) through a variety of broadcast and streaming services. English-language coverage will be hosted by FOX and FS1, while those looking for Spanish-language narration can tune in via Telemundo and Universo.
READ MORE: WATCH FWC2026
Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 free streams
To watch Paraguay’s campaign in the 2026 FIFA World Cup for free, taking advantage of the Fubo 5-day free trial provides access to their critical Group D matches against the United States (June 12), Turkiye (June 19), and Australia (June 25). Fubo carries full access to English-language broadcasts on FOX and FS1, ensuring every moment of the national team's progress is available to stream without an immediate commitment.
Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026: FOX or FS1?
Date
Opponent
FOX or FS1?
06/12
United States
FOX
06/19
Turkiye
FS1
06/25
Australia
FS1
How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 with Spanish commentary
To watch Paraguay’s Group D fixtures against the United States (June 12), Turkiye (June 19), and Australia (June 25) with Spanish-language commentary in the United States, your primary destinations are Telemundo and Universo. For the most comprehensive digital experience, Peacock serves as the exclusive Spanish-language streaming home, providing live access to all 104 matches of the tournament on any device.
What broadcaster is showing the World Cup in Paraguay?
In Paraguay, the broadcasting rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are shared among several prominent domestic television networks, ensuring widespread coverage across the country. The tournament will be accessible through free-to-air and premium channels, giving fans multiple options to follow the national team's journey.
For comprehensive coverage of the expanded 104-match competition, free-to-air networks Trece and GEN TV (alongside Unicanal) serve as primary destinations for terrestrial television viewers. These broadcasters will air key tournament fixtures live, providing localized commentary and analysis tailored for Paraguayan audiences. This setup ensures that followers of La Albirroja can watch every critical moment of their Group D campaign against the United States, Turkiye, and Australia in high definition without a premium subscription.
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NordVPN
- Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
- Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
- Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Surfshark
- Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
- Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
- Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
ExpressVPN
- Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
- Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
- 24/7 live chat support
For viewers who prefer dedicated sports channels and comprehensive pay-TV access, Tigo Sports will offer extensive live match-day coverage, complete with in-depth pre-match shows, expert tactical breakdowns, and continuous tournament updates. Additionally, those who prefer to stream the action online can access the fixtures via the Tigo Sports app, providing a flexible digital viewing experience on mobile devices and smart TVs throughout June and July.