Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, fixtures, dates, kick-off times





Paraguay 2026 World Cup US TV Guide

To watch Paraguay’s campaign in the 2026 FIFA World Cup from the United States, you can follow their Group D matches against the United States (June 12), Turkiye (June 19), and Australia (June 25) through a variety of broadcast and streaming services. English-language coverage will be hosted by FOX and FS1, while those looking for Spanish-language narration can tune in via Telemundo and Universo.

READ MORE: WATCH FWC2026

Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 free streams

To watch Paraguay’s campaign in the 2026 FIFA World Cup for free, taking advantage of the Fubo 5-day free trial provides access to their critical Group D matches against the United States (June 12), Turkiye (June 19), and Australia (June 25). Fubo carries full access to English-language broadcasts on FOX and FS1, ensuring every moment of the national team's progress is available to stream without an immediate commitment.

Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026: FOX or FS1?

Date Opponent FOX or FS1? 06/12 United States FOX 06/19 Turkiye FS1 06/25 Australia FS1

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 with Spanish commentary

To watch Paraguay’s Group D fixtures against the United States (June 12), Turkiye (June 19), and Australia (June 25) with Spanish-language commentary in the United States, your primary destinations are Telemundo and Universo. For the most comprehensive digital experience, Peacock serves as the exclusive Spanish-language streaming home, providing live access to all 104 matches of the tournament on any device.

What broadcaster is showing the World Cup in Paraguay?

In Paraguay, the broadcasting rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are shared among several prominent domestic television networks, ensuring widespread coverage across the country. The tournament will be accessible through free-to-air and premium channels, giving fans multiple options to follow the national team's journey.

For comprehensive coverage of the expanded 104-match competition, free-to-air networks Trece and GEN TV (alongside Unicanal) serve as primary destinations for terrestrial television viewers. These broadcasters will air key tournament fixtures live, providing localized commentary and analysis tailored for Paraguayan audiences. This setup ensures that followers of La Albirroja can watch every critical moment of their Group D campaign against the United States, Turkiye, and Australia in high definition without a premium subscription.

For viewers who prefer dedicated sports channels and comprehensive pay-TV access, Tigo Sports will offer extensive live match-day coverage, complete with in-depth pre-match shows, expert tactical breakdowns, and continuous tournament updates. Additionally, those who prefer to stream the action online can access the fixtures via the Tigo Sports app, providing a flexible digital viewing experience on mobile devices and smart TVs throughout June and July.