Watch Indianapolis Colts vs Baltimore Ravens NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Indianapolis Colts vs Baltimore Ravens kick-off time

13 Sept 2026 - 13:00 Lucas Oil Stadium

The Indianapolis Colts will host the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, Indiana) on Sunday, September 13, 2026. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 1pm ET / 10am PT.

This highly anticipated NFL Week 1 regular-season opener marks the debut of a new era for both teams, as they look to bounce back from identical 8-9 finishes last season.

How to watch Indianapolis Colts vs Baltimore Ravens

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are several convenient ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on CBS. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using Paramount+, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes CBS, as well as other channels required to view NFL regular season games, like FOX, NBC and ESPN.

You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to CBS to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like NordVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live or on-demand.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Indianapolis Colts vs Baltimore Ravens Team News

Both teams enter the regular season with remarkably clean injury reports, though both sides have a few key players recovering from long-term injuries or managing minor strains.

Indianapolis Colts Team News

The Colts boast a 100% attendance record on their final roster for game-week training. The major headline is the official return of quarterback Daniel Jones, who is fully healthy and locked in as QB1 after suffering a season-ending Achilles injury in late 2025.

However, four players were limited in initial practice sessions:

Alec Pierce (WR) - Pierce is working his way back from pre-training camp heel surgery. Head coach Shane Steichen stated he is on track to play but might be placed on a pitch count.

A.J. Haulcy (S) - The rookie third-round pick is listed as the starting strong safety but is nursing an ankle injury. If he cannot start, Hunter Wohler will step in.

Drew Ogletree (TE) - Limited with a neck injury.

Sedrick Van Pran-Granger (C) - Limited due to an illness. He is slated to back up Tanor Bortolini.

Baltimore Ravens Team News

The Ravens are stepping into a brand-new era under rookie head coach Jesse Minter, following the departure of long-time coach John Harbaugh.

Defensively, they have added pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, while their offense remains spearheaded by Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry.

Every player on the Ravens' 53-man roster practiced, but four notable stars were restricted:

Zay Flowers (WR) - Flowers is dealing with a minor hamstring strain suffered in late August. He told reporters he feels great and expects to be fully active by Sunday.

Nnamdi Madubuike (DT) - The standout defensive tackle is limited with a neck injury as he finishes recovering from a 2025 season-ending knock.

Devontez Walker (WR) - Limited with a groin injury. If he sits out, rookie Ja'Kobi Lane will slide into the WR3 position.

Teddye Buchanan (ILB) - Limited with a knee injury.

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