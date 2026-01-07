This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Citing Economic Downturn, NBC Universal Cuts 2009 Budget By 3 PercentGetty Images News
Pranav Venkatesh

Where to watch NBC? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

Everything you need to know about where to live stream the NBC channel, which is the best provider, what it'll cost and what subscription deals are on offer.

What is NBC?

The National Broadcasting Company, launched in 1939, has been entertaining the American audience for countless years. The oldest of the traditional"Big Three", it is often referred to as the Peacock Network thanks to its logo. It remains the go-to destination for millions of Americans for entertainment, sports and other events.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can watch NBC through DirecTV, it has a five-day free trial for new customers. It is available on all the plans of this major streaming service.

Watch NBC with a DirecTV subscriptionStart free trial

How much does it cost?

You can find out how much a streaming service that carries NBC costs below.

ProviderFirst monthMonthly cost
DirecTV Entertainment$49.99$89.99
DirecTV Choice$59.99$94.99
DirecTV Ultimate$84.99$124.99
DirecTV Premier$124.99$169.99

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming NBC content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports in 2026

Frequently asked questions

Yes, currently there is a five-day free trial period for new customers to test out what any of the available plans are like.

Yes, due to current market trends, technological advances, and shifts in consumer patterns, customers prefer to stream their TV flexibly rather than be constrained by traditional Cable TV. Dubbed the 'cord-cutting' trend, people are leaving behind traditional means and opting for better, more accessible streaming plans. 

No, DirecTV doesn't offer AARP discount for seniors, however there are promotional codes available to reduce your subscription costs.

DirecTV is either available in its streaming form as DirecTV Stream, where all you need is an internet connection to live stream any included channels, or simply as DirecTV which, in its traditional form, requires satellite and receiver equipment to be installed and available.

Yes, DirecTV does carry NBC and its associated channels. Fubo used to carry it but at the end of 2025 lost the broadcast rights deal. In 2026, alongside Sling TV and YouTube TV, DirecTV is the most comprehensive TV streaming service to carry it.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting