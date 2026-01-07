Where to watch NBC? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is NBC?

The National Broadcasting Company, launched in 1939, has been entertaining the American audience for countless years. The oldest of the traditional"Big Three", it is often referred to as the Peacock Network thanks to its logo. It remains the go-to destination for millions of Americans for entertainment, sports and other events.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can watch NBC through DirecTV, it has a five-day free trial for new customers. It is available on all the plans of this major streaming service.

How much does it cost?

You can find out how much a streaming service that carries NBC costs below.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming NBC content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

