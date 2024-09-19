Buffalo Bills 2024 NFL schedule: TV channel, livestream & where to watch the games

Everything you need to know about how to watch Buffalo Bills NFL games from anywhere in the United States!

The Buffalo Bills have been a force in the AFC East for several seasons, and this year, they've bolstered their offense with additional playmakers for Josh Allen, who has some new weapons, including everyone’s favorite player of the 2024 so far (Keon Coleman).

There’s no question that they’re favored to win the AFC East again. But can they beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs this season?

With the goal of securing Allen his first Super Bowl, the Bills' early-season performance will be crucial in determining their team cohesion and overall readiness for the postseason.

Buffalo Bills 2024 NFL Fixtures

Here is the list of the Buffalo Bills NFL fixtures for the 2024 regular season:

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel 1 Sept. 8 vs. Cardinals 1 pm CBS 2 Sept. 12 at Dolphins (TNF) 8:15 pm Prime Video 3 Sept. 22 vs. Jaguars (MNF) 7:30 pm ESPN 4 Sept. 29 at Ravens (SNF) 8:20 pm NBC 5 Oct. 6 at Texans 1 pm CBS 6 Oct. 13 at Jets (MNF) 8:15 pm ESPN 7 Oct. 20 vs. Titans 1 pm CBS 8 Oct. 27 at Seahawks 4:05 pm Fox 9 Nov. 3 vs. Dolphins 1 pm CBS 10 Nov. 10 at Colts 1 pm CBS 11 Nov. 17 vs. Chiefs 4:25 pm CBS 12 BYE — — — 13 Dec. 1 vs. 49ers (SNF) 8:20 pm NBC 14 Dec. 8 at Rams 4:25 pm Fox 15 Dec. 15 at Lions 4:25 pm CBS 16 Dec. 22 vs. Patriots 1 pm CBS 17 Dec. 29 vs. Jets 1 p.m. CBS 18 Jan. 5 at Patriots TBD TBD

How to watch Buffalo Bills NFL games in local markets

To catch every Buffalo Bills game, you’ll need CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC, and Amazon Prime Video (which has the exclusive rights to broadcast Thursday Night Football nationally). You’ll also find extra coverage on NFL Network and NFL RedZone.

Paramount+ and Peacock offer streaming options for CBS and NBC, respectively. Plus, fans can stream local and primetime games on NFL+ (formerly NFL Game Pass) via mobile devices.

However, this only covers games that are broadcast locally. If you reside in New Mexico and want to watch all 17 Bills games, you'll need to subscribe to NFL Sunday Ticket, which is your gateway to out-of-market matchups. Depending on your specific location within New Mexico, you're likely to receive more Broncos or Cardinals games during the Sunday morning and afternoon time slots.

For the 2024 season, Bills fans won't need ABC, NFL Network, or Netflix. But NFL enthusiasts will want to tune into these channels for a doubleheader Saturday in Week 18 on ABC, international games on NFL Network, or Christmas games on Netflix.

If you require a cable, satellite, or live TV streaming service that includes all the NFL channels (ESPN, NFL Network, and local channels), be sure to check out our comprehensive guide below.

How to watch Buffalo Bills NFL games with Satellite TV

Satellite TV, which beams programming to viewers via satellite dishes, remains a popular choice for catching NFL action, offering broader coverage compared to standard cable.

Providers like DIRECTV and DISH bring fans most local channels for the 2023 NFL season, giving access to both in-market and out-of-market games. By opting for extra packages, you can unlock additional networks like ESPN for even more coverage.

However, just like with cable, satellite services can come with a hefty price tag, so it's essential to weigh your options before committing. You don't want to find yourself shelling out more than necessary for your NFL fix.

How to watch the Buffalo Bills for free (through antenna)

Most Buffalo Bills games can be watched for free using an over-the-air (OTA) antenna. This setup allows fans to access NFL channels such as ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC, provided they reside within their coverage area. Visit 506sports.com/nfl to see which games will be shown in your area.

Each year, these prominent broadcast stations feature numerous Bills games, including playoff clashes and the Super Bowl. Thus, installing an OTA antenna is a cost-effective way to enjoy a wealth of football without incurring monthly fees.

To find out which channels are available in your region, enter your zip code into the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Reception Map Tool.

How to watch the 2024-25 Buffalo Bills season without cable

Streaming services are rapidly becoming the primary method for fans to watch NFL games, thanks to a growing array of providers in the market.

There is a wide selection of streaming options available, ranging from those that offer specific broadcast packages, such as Prime Video and YouTube TV, to more flexible choices like Sling TV and Hulu Live TV, which allow users to customize their channel selection.

Game Channel DTV STREAM Fubo Hulu Sling TV YouTube Peacock Paramount+ Prime Video ESPN+ vs Jacksonville Jaguars ESPN, ESPN Deportes ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ - - - - @ Baltimore Ravens NBC, Universo, Peacock ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ($6, Add-on price) ✓ ✓ - - - @ Houston Texans CBS On Demand Only ✓ ✓ - ✓ - ✓ - - @ New York Jets ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN 2 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ - - - - vs Tennessee Titans CBS On Demand Only ✓ ✓ - ✓ - ✓ - - @ Seattle Seahawks Fox ✓ ✓ ✓ On Demand Only ✓ - - - - vs Miami Dolphins CBS On Demand Only ✓ ✓ - ✓ - ✓ - - @ Indianapolis Colts CBS On Demand Only ✓ ✓ - ✓ - ✓ - - vs Kansas City Chiefs CBS On Demand Only ✓ ✓ - ✓ - ✓ - - vs San Francisco 49ers NBC, Universo, Peacock ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ($6, Add-on price) ✓ ✓ - - - @ Los Angeles Rams Fox ✓ ✓ ✓ On Demand Only ✓ - - - - @ Detroit Lions CBS On Demand Only ✓ ✓ - ✓ - ✓ - - vs New England Patriots CBS On Demand Only ✓ ✓ - ✓ - ✓ - - vs New York Jets CBS On Demand Only ✓ ✓ - ✓ - ✓ - - @ New England Patriots CBS, Fox ✓ ✓ ✓ - ✓ - ✓ - -

How to watch Buffalo Bills NFL games on DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream serves as the online counterpart to the DirecTV satellite service, taking over from AT&T TV and AT&T TV Now.

The starting price for DirecTV Stream plans is $80 per month, which includes around 90 channels. Viewers can catch NFL games on all four major broadcast networks—ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC—in most areas, along with ESPN. Recently, the service has also added the NFL Network and NFL RedZone to its offerings. However, it does not provide access to the exclusive "Thursday Night Football" games available on Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch Buffalo Bills NFL games on YouTube TV

YouTube TV is an excellent choice for Bills fans looking to catch all the action this NFL season. With CBS, ESPN, FOX, and NBC in its channel lineup, you'll have access to the vast majority of Buffalo games, including primetime matchups and nationally televised contests.

But YouTube TV doesn't stop there. As one of the few streaming services to offer the NFL RedZone Channel, you can enjoy the thrilling moments when teams drive into the red zone on Sunday afternoons.

However, if you're a die-hard Buffalo supporter who wants to catch every single Bills game, regardless of market, the NFL Sunday Ticket add-on is a must-have. This premium package, available on YouTube TV, provides access to all out-of-market Sunday afternoon games throughout the regular season.

While the NFL Sunday Ticket add-on comes at an additional cost of $379 for the season, it's a small price to pay for the dedicated fan who refuses to miss a single snap. You can even enhance your experience by bundling it with the NFL RedZone Channel for an extra $10.99 per month, allowing you to witness every red zone opportunity across the league.

It's important to note that if you're solely interested in NFL Sunday Ticket or the NFL RedZone Channel, you have the flexibility to purchase them as standalone offerings without subscribing to YouTube TV.

Service Price NFL Sunday Ticket + YouTube TV $72.99/mo + $379/season NFL Sunday Ticket + NFL RedZone Channel + YouTube TV $83.98/mo + $379/season NFL Sunday Ticket without YouTube TV $479/season NFL Sunday Ticket + NFL RedZone Channel without YouTube TV $519/year NFL Sunday Ticket with Student Discount $199–$209/season

How to watch Buffalo Bills NFL games on Hulu Live TV

Hulu + Live TV provides a comprehensive solution for streaming NFL games, offering nearly everything you need for $77 per month. This service grants access to all local NFL games in your area, barring any blackouts, and includes channels like ESPN and the NFL Network. Additionally, subscribers receive Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra charge, along with the standard Hulu on-demand library. For an additional $10 per month, you can enhance your package with the Sports add-on to include NFL RedZone.

What you can watch:

Local games on Fox

Local games on CBS

Sunday Night Football on NBC

Monday Night Football on ESPN

NFL Network games

What you may miss out on:

Thursday Night Football games

Out-of-market games

How to watch Buffalo Bills NFL games on Sling TV (Not preferred)

If you're a football fan looking for an affordable way to stream live games, Sling TV is a budget-friendly alternative that provides access to most of the essential channels at a lower cost compared to other live TV streaming services like Hulu or FuboTV. Sling TV offers three different subscription tiers, each tailored to your specific channel preferences. The Sling Orange and Sling Blue plans are priced at $40 per month each, while the combined Sling Orange + Blue package is available for $55 per month. To further enhance your NFL viewing experience, you can add the Sling Blue Sports Extra package for an additional $11 per month, which includes NFL RedZone.

The Sling Blue plan offers NFL Network, as well as Fox and NBC in select regions, while the Sling Orange plan provides access to ESPN. It's important to note that Sling TV does not carry CBS. For the most comprehensive NFL coverage throughout the season, we recommend opting for the Sling Orange + Blue plan, as it grants you access to the widest range of NFL content available on the platform.

Sling TV frequently offers promotional discounts, such as 50% off your first month's subscription. The streamer is also currently offering big savings on four months of the Orange + Blue tier plus the Sports Extra plan when you prepay for the Sling TV Season Pass. The plan costs $219, reduced from $300.

What you can watch:

Local games on Fox (in select markets)

Sunday Night Football on NBC (in select markets)

Monday Night Football on ESPN

NFL Network games

What you don't get:

Local games on CBS

Thursday Night Football games

Out-of-market games

How to watch Buffalo Bills NFL games on Fubo TV (No. 1 Pick)

FuboTV, a sports-focused streaming service, offers an affordable way for NFL fans to catch the majority of games this season. The base plan, which starts at $80 per month, provides access to CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, ESPN2, and NFL Network in many markets. This comprehensive package ensures you won't miss out on local matchups, Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football, and NFL Network games.

For those seeking even more gridiron action, FuboTV's $11-per-month Sports Plus add-on or the pricier ($100 a month) Ultimate plan includes NFL RedZone. This channel delivers thrilling highlights and replays from every Sunday afternoon game, allowing you to stay on top of all the touchdowns and game-changing moments.

New subscribers can take advantage of a free one-week trial to test out FuboTV's offerings. Additionally, a limited-time promotion offers a $30 discount on your first month's subscription

What you get:

Local games on Fox

Local games on CBS

Sunday Night Football on NBC

Monday Night Football on ESPN

NFL Network games

What you may miss out on:

Thursday Night Football games (Fans in the local markets of each team playing on Thursday night will be able to watch the game on local TV channels, most of which are available on Fubo).

Out-of-market games (Fubo has out-of-market NFL games. However, since Fubo uses the same geographic restrictions as the NFL, you will need to use a VPN to access all matches). More info on how you can watch out-of-market games, including those on national tv, on Fubo is here.

How to watch Buffalo Bills NFL games Out-of-Market

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

NFL Sunday Ticket is one option as it includes all out-of-market games but it's more expensive than other options and doesn't have in-market games. As the name implies, NFL Sunday Ticket provides access to Sunday games — but not all of them. The following games may be excluded:

Local games broadcast on CBS and Fox

Sunday night games

Monday night games

Thursday night games

International games

Holiday games (Thanksgiving)

A highly effective approach is using a VPN. Regardless of whether you use NFL+, Fubo (formerly FuboTV), or another streaming platform, you can supplement it with a VPN to watch out-of-market games. It enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad (DAZN NFL Game Pass is also an option if you're overseas).

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Follow these steps to watch out-of-market Bills NFL games