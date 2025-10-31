Where to watch the ESPN channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is the ESPN channel?

The ESPN channel is dedicated channel that shows a variety of sports, including NCAA, featuring football, NBA, hockey and NFL. It also has a selection of documentaries and analysis shows.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can watch the ESPN channel for free through all of Fubo's or DirecTV's plans, as they both have a free trial for new customers.

READ MORE: How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo

It's also available on Sling TV Orange or Orange & Blue plans.

How much does it cost?

You can see all the packages that offer the ESPN channel below.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming ESPN channel content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports in 2025