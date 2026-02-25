Where to watch CBS channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is the CBS channel?

CBS (Columbia Broadcasting System) is a commercial broadcast network owned by Paramount Global. It offers sports, entertainment, and news programming.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can access the CBS channel through the free trials of leading streaming services such as Fubo and DirecTV Stream.

You can also watch CBS with a Paramount+ subscription.

It's also available on YouTube TV.

How much does it cost?

The CBS channel is available on various plans from Fubo, Paramount Plus and other leading streaming providers.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming CBS content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

