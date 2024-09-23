Kansas City Chiefs 2024 NFL schedule: TV channel, livestream & where to watch the games

Everything you need to know about how to watch Kansas City Chiefs NFL games from anywhere in the United States!

The Kansas City Chiefs are poised to chase a historic third consecutive Super Bowl title following their back-to-back championships.

Under head coach Andy Reid, the team has consistently excelled, achieving double-digit wins in 10 of the last 11 seasons and securing at least 11 victories for six straight years. With quarterback Patrick Mahomes at the helm, they have triumphed in the Super Bowl after finishing with records of 12-4 in 2019, 14-3 in 2022, and 11-6 in 2023.

The Chiefs have made the playoffs for nine consecutive seasons and are aiming for their ninth straight AFC West title. As they prepare for the upcoming season, they remain the team to beat, whether in regular-season matchups or playoff scenarios.

The excitement surrounding their potential for a three-peat is palpable, with both fans and analysts recognizing that Kansas City has the talent and experience to achieve this unprecedented feat.

Looking forward to watching the Kansas City Chiefs NFL games? Please read our guide below to find out which TV channels and streaming services you need to watch every Chiefs game throughout the season.

Kansas City Chiefs 2024 NFL Fixtures

Here is the list of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL fixtures for the 2024 regular season:

Week Opponent Date Time (ET) Channels Week 1 vs. Baltimore Ravens Thursday, September 5 8:20 p.m. NBC and Peacock Week 2 vs. Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, September 15 4:25 p.m. CBS and Paramount+ Week 3 @ Atlanta Falcons Sunday, September 22 8:20 p.m. NBC and Peacock Week 4 @ LA Chargers Sunday, September 29 4:25 p.m. CBS and Paramount+ Week 5 vs. New Orleans Saints Monday, October 7 8:15 p.m. ESPN Week 6 Bye Week — — — Week 7 @ San Francisco 49ers Sunday, October 20 4:25 p.m. FOX Week 8 @ Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, October 27 4:25 p.m. CBS and Paramount+ Week 9 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday, November 4 8:15 p.m. ESPN Week 10 vs. Denver Broncos Sunday, November 10 1:00 p.m. CBS and Paramount+ Week 11 @ Buffalo Bills Sunday, November 17 4:25 p.m. CBS and Paramount+ Week 12 @ Carolina Panthers Sunday, November 24 1:00 p.m. CBS and Paramount+ Week 13 vs. Las Vegas Raiders Friday, November 29 3:00 p.m. Prime Video Week 14 vs. LA Chargers Sunday, December 8 8:20 p.m. NBC and Peacock Week 15 @ Cleveland Browns Sunday, December 15 1:00 p.m. CBS and Paramount+ Week 16 vs. Houston Texans Saturday, December 21 1:00 p.m. NBC and Peacock Week 17 @ Pittsburgh Steelers Wednesday, December 25 1:00 p.m. Netflix Week 18 @ Denver Broncos TBD TBD TBD

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs NFL games in local markets

You can watch the Steelers this season on CBS, ESPN, FOX, ABC, NBC, and Amazon Prime Video (which has the exclusive rights to broadcast Thursday Night Football nationally). You’ll also find extra coverage on NFL Network and NFL RedZone.

Paramount+ offers the streaming option for CBS while Fubo provides both CBS and FOX coverage as well as ABC and NFL Network. In the 2024 season, the Chiefs will have one game available on Netflix, a special Christmas Day matchup against the Steelers. Local fans can tune in to any network broadcast (CBS or FOX) with no issue as that game will simulcast on local channels, allowing fans in Kansas City to not miss out on any action.

However, this only covers games that are broadcast locally. If you reside outside the local market and want to watch Chiefs games, you'll need to subscribe to NFL Sunday Ticket, which is your gateway to out-of-market matchups.

If you require a cable, satellite, or live TV streaming service that includes all the NFL channels (ESPN, NFL Network, and local channels), be sure to check out our comprehensive guide below.

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs NFL games with Satellite TV

Satellite TV, which beams programming to viewers via satellite dishes, remains a popular choice for catching NFL action, offering broader coverage compared to standard cable.

Providers like DIRECTV and DISH bring fans most local channels for the 2023 NFL season, giving access to both in-market and out-of-market games. By opting for extra packages, you can unlock additional networks like ESPN for even more coverage.

However, just like with cable, satellite services can come with a hefty price tag, so it's essential to weigh your options before committing. You don't want to find yourself shelling out more than necessary for your NFL fix. OTT streaming services offer the same top-tier programming you can get from your local cable provider at a fraction of the price.

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs for free (through antenna)

Most Kansas City Chiefs games can be watched for free using an over-the-air (OTA) antenna. This setup allows fans to access NFL channels such as ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC, provided they reside within their coverage area. Visit 506sports.com/nfl to see which games will be shown in your area.

Each year, these prominent broadcast stations feature numerous Chiefs games, including playoff clashes and the Super Bowl. Thus, installing an OTA antenna is a cost-effective way to enjoy a wealth of football without incurring monthly fees.

To find out which channels are available in your region, enter your zip code into the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Reception Map Tool.

How to watch the 2024-25 Kansas City Chiefs season without cable

Streaming services are rapidly becoming the primary method for fans to watch NFL games, thanks to a growing array of providers in the market.

There is a wide selection of streaming options available, ranging from those that offer specific broadcast packages, such as Prime Video and YouTube TV, to more flexible choices like Sling TV and Hulu Live TV, which allow users to customize their channel selection.

No cable or satellite TV subscription is needed. Start watching with a free trial.

Game Channel DTV Stream Fubo Hulu Sling TV YouTube Paramount+ Peacock @ Atlanta Falcons NBC ✓ ✓ ✓ $6 (add-on) ✓ - ✓ @ Los Angeles Chargers CBS ✓ ✓ ✓ - ✓ ✓ - New Orleans Saints ESPN ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ - - @ San Francisco 49ers Fox VOD ✓ ✓ VOD ✓ - - @ Las Vegas Raiders CBS ✓ ✓ ✓ - ✓ ✓ - Tampa Bay Buccaneers ESPN ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ - - Denver Broncos CBS ✓ ✓ ✓ - ✓ ✓ - @ Buffalo Bills CBS ✓ ✓ ✓ - ✓ ✓ - @ Carolina Panthers CBS ✓ ✓ ✓ - ✓ ✓ - Las Vegas Raiders Amazon Prime Video - - - - - - - Los Angeles Chargers NBC ✓ ✓ ✓ $6 (add-on) ✓ - ✓ @ Cleveland Browns CBS ✓ ✓ ✓ - ✓ ✓ - Houston Texans NBC ✓ ✓ ✓ $6 (add-on) ✓ - ✓ @ Pittsburgh Steelers Netflix - - - - - - - @ Denver Broncos CBS ✓ ✓ ✓ - ✓ ✓ -

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs NFL games on DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream serves as the online counterpart to the DirecTV satellite service, taking over from AT&T TV and AT&T TV Now.

The starting price for DirecTV Stream plans is $80 per month, which includes around 90 channels. Viewers can catch NFL games on all four major broadcast networks—ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC—in most areas, along with ESPN. Recently, the service has also added the NFL Network and NFL RedZone to its offerings. However, it does not provide access to the exclusive "Thursday Night Football" games available on Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs NFL games on YouTube TV

YouTube TV is an excellent choice for Chiefs fans looking to catch all the action this NFL season. With CBS, ESPN, FOX, and NBC in its channel lineup, you'll have access to the vast majority of Green Bay games, including primetime matchups and nationally televised contests.

But YouTube TV doesn't stop there. As one of the few streaming services to offer the NFL RedZone Channel, you can enjoy the thrilling moments when teams drive into the red zone on Sunday afternoons.

However, if you're a die-hard Kansas City Chiefs supporter who wants to catch every single Green Bay game, regardless of market, the NFL Sunday Ticket add-on is a must-have. This premium package, available on YouTube TV, provides access to all out-of-market Sunday afternoon games throughout the regular season.

While the NFL Sunday Ticket add-on comes at an additional cost of $379 for the season, it's a small price to pay for the dedicated fan who refuses to miss a single snap. You can even enhance your experience by bundling it with the NFL RedZone Channel for an extra $10.99 per month, allowing you to witness every red zone opportunity across the league.

It's important to note that if you're solely interested in NFL Sunday Ticket or the NFL RedZone Channel, you have the flexibility to purchase them as standalone offerings without subscribing to YouTube TV.

Service Price NFL Sunday Ticket + YouTube TV $72.99/mo + $379/season NFL Sunday Ticket + NFL RedZone Channel + YouTube TV $83.98/mo + $379/season NFL Sunday Ticket without YouTube TV $479/season NFL Sunday Ticket + NFL RedZone Channel without YouTube TV $519/year NFL Sunday Ticket with Student Discount $199–$209/season

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs NFL games on Hulu Live TV

Hulu + Live TV provides a comprehensive solution for streaming NFL games, offering nearly everything you need for $77 per month. This service grants access to all local NFL games in your area, barring any blackouts, and includes channels like ESPN and the NFL Network. Additionally, subscribers receive Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra charge, along with the standard Hulu on-demand library. For an additional $10 per month, you can enhance your package with the Sports add-on to include NFL RedZone.

What you can watch:

Local games on Fox

Local games on CBS

Sunday Night Football on NBC

Monday Night Football on ESPN

NFL Network games

What you may miss out on:

Thursday Night Football games

Out-of-market games

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs NFL games on Sling TV

If you're a football fan looking for an affordable way to stream live games, Sling TV is a budget-friendly alternative that provides access to most of the essential channels at a lower cost compared to other live TV streaming services like Hulu or FuboTV. Sling TV offers three different subscription tiers, each tailored to your specific channel preferences. The Sling Orange and Sling Blue plans are priced at $40 per month each, while the combined Sling Orange + Blue package is available for $55 per month. To further enhance your NFL viewing experience, you can add the Sling Blue Sports Extra package for an additional $11 per month, which includes NFL RedZone.

The Sling Blue plan offers NFL Network, as well as Fox and NBC in select regions, while the Sling Orange plan provides access to ESPN. It's important to note that Sling TV does not carry CBS. For the most comprehensive NFL coverage throughout the season, we recommend opting for the Sling Orange + Blue plan, as it grants you access to the widest range of NFL content available on the platform.

Sling TV frequently offers promotional discounts, such as 50% off your first month's subscription. The streamer is also currently offering big savings on four months of the Orange + Blue tier plus the Sports Extra plan when you prepay for the Sling TV Season Pass. The plan costs $219, reduced from $300.

What you can watch:

Local games on Fox (in select markets)

Sunday Night Football on NBC (in select markets)

Monday Night Football on ESPN

NFL Network games

What you don't get:

Local games on CBS

Thursday Night Football games

Out-of-market games

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs NFL games on Fubo TV (No. 1 Pick, Best overall sports streamer)

Fubo is a sports fan's paradise, offering an incredible lineup of live sporting events at your fingertips. With Fubo's packages, you can catch all the NFL action, including local games on CBS, Fox's Sunday NFC matchups, "Sunday Night Football" on NBC, and "Monday Night Football" on ABC and ESPN. Plus, you won't miss a single play on the NFL Network.

College football enthusiasts will also find plenty to cheer about, with access to channels like SEC Network, Big Ten Network, and ESPNU. Whether you're rooting for your favorite NFL team or following college football rivalries, Fubo has you covered with a comprehensive selection of channels and games to keep you entertained all season long!

For those seeking even more gridiron action, FuboTV's $11-per-month Sports Plus add-on or the pricier ($100 a month) Ultimate plan includes NFL RedZone. This channel delivers thrilling highlights and replays from every Sunday afternoon game, allowing you to stay on top of all the touchdowns and game-changing moments.

New subscribers can take advantage of a free one-week trial to test out FuboTV's offerings. Additionally, a limited-time promotion offers a $30 discount on your first month's subscription.

What you can watch:

Local games on Fox

Local games on CBS

Sunday Night Football on NBC

Monday Night Football on ESPN

NFL Network games

What you may miss out on:

Thursday Night Football games (Fans in the local markets of each team playing on Thursday night will be able to watch the game on local TV channels, most of which are available on Fubo).

Out-of-market games (Fubo has out-of-market NFL games. However, since Fubo uses the same geographic restrictions as the NFL, you will need to use a VPN to access all matches). More info on how you can watch out-of-market games, including those on national tv, on Fubo is here.

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs NFL games on NFL+ (mobile only)

NFL Plus offers a convenient way to stream live games straight to your phone or mobile device, along with on-demand content from NFL Films and the NFL Network.

If your main goal is catching NFL action on your smartphone or tablet, a subscription to NFL+ is the way to go. With this service, you can access live in-market Sunday afternoon games, as well as national games in prime time on Sunday, Monday, and Thursday nights, with one key caveat—they can be viewed only on a mobile device or supported devices (full list here).

To dive into the games, just make sure your location services are switched on. NFL+ subscribers also gain access to an extensive library of documentaries and shows from NFL Films and the NFL Network, all available in the NFL app.

For those looking to take it up a notch, NFL+ Premium is available at $15 a month or $100 annually. This plan not only lets you catch game replays but also unlocks exclusive game film usually reserved for coaches and analysts. The cherry on top? NFL+ Premium includes access to the highly coveted NFL RedZone, bringing you every thrilling touchdown from every game.

What you can watch:

Local games on Fox (mobile only)

Local games on CBS (mobile only)

Sunday Night Football on NBC (mobile only)

Monday Night Football on ESPN (mobile only)

Thursday Night Football games (mobile only)

NFL Network games (mobile only)

What you don't get:

Out-of-market games

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs NFL games Out-of-Market

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

NFL Sunday Ticket is one option as it includes all out-of-market games but it's more expensive than other options and doesn't have in-market games. As the name implies, NFL Sunday Ticket provides access to Sunday games — but not all of them. The following games may be excluded:

Local games broadcast on CBS and Fox

Sunday night games

Monday night games

Thursday night games

International games

Holiday games (Thanksgiving)

A highly effective approach is using a VPN. Regardless of whether you use NFL+, Fubo (formerly FuboTV), or another streaming platform, you can supplement it with a VPN to watch out-of-market games. It enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad (DAZN NFL Game Pass is also an option if you're overseas).

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Follow these steps to watch out-of-market Kansas City Chiefs NFL games