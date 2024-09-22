Minnesota Vikings 2024 NFL schedule: TV channel, livestream & where to watch the games

Everything you need to know about how to watch Minnesota Vikings NFL games from anywhere in the United States!

The Minnesota Vikings have entered a fresh chapter under head coach Kevin O'Connell, now in his third year at the helm.

Longtime quarterback Kirk Cousins moved on after six seasons with the team. During his tenure, the Vikings posted a 53-45-1 record and made two playoff appearances.

In a shift of direction, Minnesota selected Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy with the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. McCarthy, along with veteran QB Sam Darnold, as competitors for the starting role.

Following a disappointing 7-10 finish last year, the Vikings are showing promise early on.

Fans are buzzing about Darnold’s comeback and the defense's strong performance, though opinions vary across the national media—some are buying into the hype, while others remain more cautious.

Looking forward to watching the Vikings NFL games? Please read our guide below to find out which TV Channels and streaming services you need to watch every Vikings game throughout the season.

Minnesota Vikings 2024 NFL Fixtures

Here is the list of the Minnesota Vikings NFL fixtures for the 2024 regular season:

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Live Stream/Score 1 Sun, Sep 8 @ New York Giants 1:00 pm FOX Win, 28-6 2 Sun, Sep 15 vs. San Francisco 49ers 1:00 pm CBS Win, 23-17 3 Sun, Sep 22 vs. Houston Texans 1:00 pm CBS Fubo, Paramount+ 4 Sun, Sep 29 @ Green Bay Packers 1:00 pm CBS Fubo, Paramount+ 5 Sun, Oct 6 vs. New York Jets 9:30 am NFL Network Fubo 7 Sun, Oct 20 vs. Detroit Lions 1:00 pm FOX Fubo 8 Thu, Oct 24 @ Los Angeles Rams 8:15 pm Amazon Prime Video Prime Video 9 Sun, Nov 3 vs. Indianapolis Colts 1:00 pm CBS Fubo, Paramount+ 10 Sun, Nov 10 @ Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 pm FOX Fubo 11 Sun, Nov 17 @ Tennessee Titans 1:00 pm CBS Fubo, Paramount+ 12 Sun, Nov 24 @ Chicago Bears 1:00 pm FOX Fubo 13 Sun, Dec 1 vs. Arizona Cardinals 1:00 pm FOX Fubo 14 Sun, Dec 8 vs. Atlanta Falcons 1:00 pm FOX Fubo 15 Mon, Dec 16 vs. Chicago Bears 8:00 pm ABC Fubo 16 Sun, Dec 22 @ Seattle Seahawks 4:05 pm FOX Fubo 17 Sun, Dec 29 vs. Green Bay Packers 1:00 pm FOX Fubo 18 TBD @ Detroit Lions TBD — —

How to watch Minnesota Vikings NFL games in local markets

You can watch the Steelers this season on CBS, ESPN, FOX, ABC, NBC, and Amazon Prime Video (which has the exclusive rights to broadcast Thursday Night Football nationally). You’ll also find extra coverage on NFL Network and NFL RedZone.

Paramount+ offers streaming option for CBS while Fubo TV provides both CBS and FOX coverage as well as ABC and NFL Network. However, this only covers games that are broadcast locally. If you reside outside the local market and want to watch Vikings games, you'll need to subscribe to NFL Sunday Ticket, which is your gateway to out-of-market matchups.

For the 2024 season, Netflix is not required for Vikings games, although NFL fans may want to check it out for games scheduled on Christmas.

If you require a cable, satellite, or live TV streaming service that includes all the NFL channels (ESPN, NFL Network, and local channels), be sure to check out our comprehensive guide below.

How to watch Minnesota Vikings NFL games with Satellite TV

Satellite TV, which beams programming to viewers via satellite dishes, remains a popular choice for catching NFL action, offering broader coverage compared to standard cable.

Providers like DIRECTV and DISH bring fans most local channels for the 2023 NFL season, giving access to both in-market and out-of-market games. By opting for extra packages, you can unlock additional networks like ESPN for even more coverage.

However, just like with cable, satellite services can come with a hefty price tag, so it's essential to weigh your options before committing. You don't want to find yourself shelling out more than necessary for your NFL fix.

How to watch Minnesota Vikings for free (through antenna)

Most Minnesota Vikings games can be watched for free using an over-the-air (OTA) antenna. This setup allows fans to access NFL channels such as ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC, provided they reside within their coverage area. Visit 506sports.com/nfl to see which games will be shown in your area.

Each year, these prominent broadcast stations feature numerous Vikings games, including playoff clashes and the Super Bowl. Thus, installing an OTA antenna is a cost-effective way to enjoy a wealth of football without incurring monthly fees.

To find out which channels are available in your region, enter your zip code into the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Reception Map Tool.

How to watch the 2024-25 Minnesota Vikings season without cable

Streaming services are rapidly becoming the primary method for fans to watch NFL games, thanks to a growing array of providers in the market.

There is a wide selection of streaming options available, ranging from those that offer specific broadcast packages, such as Prime Video and YouTube TV, to more flexible choices like Sling TV and Hulu Live TV, which allow users to customize their channel selection.

No cable or satellite TV subscription needed. Start watching with a free trial.

Game Channel DTV Stream Fubo Hulu Sling TV YouTube Paramount+ Prime Video vs. Houston Texans CBS ✓ (Channel 4 WC00) ✓ ✓ - ✓ ✓ - @ Green Bay Packers CBS ✓ (Channel 4 WC00) ✓ ✓ - ✓ ✓ - vs. New York Jets NFL Network $15 (add-on needed) ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ - - vs. Detroit Lions Fox ✓ (Channel 9 KMSP) ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ - - @ Los Angeles Rams Amazon Prime Video - - - - - - ✓ vs. Indianapolis Colts CBS ✓ (Channel 4 WC00) ✓ ✓ - ✓ ✓ - @ Jacksonville Jaguars Fox ✓ (Channel 9 KMSP) ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ - - @ Tennessee Titans CBS ✓ (Channel 4 WC00) ✓ ✓ - ✓ ✓ - @ Chicago Bears Fox ✓ (Channel 9 KMSP) ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ - - vs. Arizona Cardinals Fox ✓ (Channel 9 KMSP) ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ - - vs. Atlanta Falcons Fox ✓ (Channel 9 KMSP) ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ - - vs. Chicago Bears ABC ✓ (Channel 5 KSTP) ✓ ✓ VOD ✓ - - @ Seattle Seahawks Fox ✓ (Channel 9 KMSP) ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ - - vs. Green Bay Packers Fox ✓ (Channel 9 KMSP) ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ - - @ Detroit Lions CBS ✓ (Channel 4 WC00) ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ -

How to watch Minnesota Vikings NFL games on DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream serves as the online counterpart to the DirecTV satellite service, taking over from AT&T TV and AT&T TV Now.

The starting price for DirecTV Stream plans is $80 per month, which includes around 90 channels. Viewers can catch NFL games on all four major broadcast networks—ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC—in most areas, along with ESPN. Recently, the service has also added the NFL Network and NFL RedZone to its offerings. However, it does not provide access to the exclusive "Thursday Night Football" games available on Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch Minnesota Vikings NFL games on YouTube TV

YouTube TV is an excellent choice for Vikings fans looking to catch all the action this NFL season. With CBS, ESPN, FOX, and NBC in its channel lineup, you'll have access to the vast majority of Vikings games, including primetime matchups and nationally televised contests.

But YouTube TV doesn't stop there. As one of the few streaming services to offer the NFL RedZone Channel, you can enjoy the thrilling moments when teams drive into the red zone on Sunday afternoons.

However, if you're a die-hard Vikings supporter who wants to catch every single Minnesota game, regardless of market, the NFL Sunday Ticket add-on is a must-have. This premium package, available on YouTube TV, provides access to all out-of-market Sunday afternoon games throughout the regular season.

While the NFL Sunday Ticket add-on comes at an additional cost of $379 for the season, it's a small price to pay for the dedicated fan who refuses to miss a single snap. You can even enhance your experience by bundling it with the NFL RedZone Channel for an extra $10.99 per month, allowing you to witness every red zone opportunity across the league.

It's important to note that if you're solely interested in NFL Sunday Ticket or the NFL RedZone Channel, you have the flexibility to purchase them as standalone offerings without subscribing to YouTube TV.

Service Price NFL Sunday Ticket + YouTube TV $72.99/mo + $379/season NFL Sunday Ticket + NFL RedZone Channel + YouTube TV $83.98/mo + $379/season NFL Sunday Ticket without YouTube TV $479/season NFL Sunday Ticket + NFL RedZone Channel without YouTube TV $519/year NFL Sunday Ticket with Student Discount $199–$209/season

How to watch Minnesota Vikings NFL games on Hulu Live TV

Hulu + Live TV provides a comprehensive solution for streaming NFL games, offering nearly everything you need for $77 per month. This service grants access to all local NFL games in your area, barring any blackouts, and includes channels like ESPN and the NFL Network. Additionally, subscribers receive Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra charge, along with the standard Hulu on-demand library. For an additional $10 per month, you can enhance your package with the Sports add-on to include NFL RedZone.

What you can watch:

Local games on Fox

Local games on CBS

Sunday Night Football on NBC

Monday Night Football on ESPN

NFL Network games

What you may miss out on:

Thursday Night Football games

Out-of-market games

How to watch Minnesota Vikings NFL games on Sling TV

If you're a football fan looking for an affordable way to stream live games, Sling TV is a budget-friendly alternative that provides access to most of the essential channels at a lower cost compared to other live TV streaming services like Hulu or FuboTV. Sling TV offers three different subscription tiers, each tailored to your specific channel preferences. The Sling Orange and Sling Blue plans are priced at $40 per month each, while the combined Sling Orange + Blue package is available for $55 per month. To further enhance your NFL viewing experience, you can add the Sling Blue Sports Extra package for an additional $11 per month, which includes NFL RedZone.

The Sling Blue plan offers NFL Network, as well as Fox and NBC in select regions, while the Sling Orange plan provides access to ESPN. It's important to note that Sling TV does not carry CBS. For the most comprehensive NFL coverage throughout the season, we recommend opting for the Sling Orange + Blue plan, as it grants you access to the widest range of NFL content available on the platform.

Sling TV frequently offers promotional discounts, such as 50% off your first month's subscription. The streamer is also currently offering big savings on four months of the Orange + Blue tier plus the Sports Extra plan when you prepay for the Sling TV Season Pass. The plan costs $219, reduced from $300.

What you can watch:

Local games on Fox (in select markets)

Sunday Night Football on NBC (in select markets)

Monday Night Football on ESPN

NFL Network games

What you don't get:

Local games on CBS

Thursday Night Football games

Out-of-market games

How to watch Minnesota Vikings NFL games on Fubo TV (No. 1 Pick)

FuboTV, a sports-focused streaming service, offers an affordable way for NFL fans to catch the majority of games this season. The base plan, which starts at $80 per month, provides access to CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, ESPN2, and NFL Network in many markets. This comprehensive package ensures you won't miss out on local matchups, Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football, and NFL Network games.

For those seeking even more gridiron action, FuboTV's $11-per-month Sports Plus add-on or the pricier ($100 a month) Ultimate plan includes NFL RedZone. This channel delivers thrilling highlights and replays from every Sunday afternoon game, allowing you to stay on top of all the touchdowns and game-changing moments.

New subscribers can take advantage of a free one-week trial to test out FuboTV's offerings. Additionally, a limited-time promotion offers a $30 discount on your first month's subscription

What you can watch:

Local games on Fox

Local games on CBS

Sunday Night Football on NBC and ABC

Monday Night Football on ESPN

NFL Network games

What you may miss out on:

Thursday Night Football games (Fans in the local markets of each team playing on Thursday night will be able to watch the game on local TV channels, most of which are available on Fubo).

Out-of-market games (Fubo has out-of-market NFL games. However, since Fubo uses the same geographic restrictions as the NFL, you will need to use a VPN to access all matches). More info on how you can watch out-of-market games, including those on national tv, on Fubo is here.

How to watch Minnesota Vikings NFL games on NFL+ (mobile only)

NFL Plus offers a convenient way to stream live games straight to your phone or mobile device, along with on-demand content from NFL Films and the NFL Network.

If your main goal is catching NFL action on your smartphone or tablet, a subscription to NFL+ is the way to go. With this service, you can access live in-market Sunday afternoon games, as well as national games in prime time on Sunday, Monday, and Thursday nights, with one key caveat—they can be viewed only on a mobile device or supported devices (full list here).

To dive into the games, just make sure your location services are switched on. NFL+ subscribers also gain access to an extensive library of documentaries and shows from NFL Films and the NFL Network, all available in the NFL app.

For those looking to take it up a notch, NFL+ Premium is available at $15 a month or $100 annually. This plan not only lets you catch game replays but also unlocks exclusive game film usually reserved for coaches and analysts. The cherry on top? NFL+ Premium includes access to the highly coveted NFL RedZone, bringing you every thrilling touchdown from every game.

What you can watch:

Local games on Fox (mobile only)

Local games on CBS (mobile only)

Sunday Night Football on NBC (mobile only)

Monday Night Football on ESPN (mobile only)

Thursday Night Football games (mobile only)

NFL Network games (mobile only)

What you don't get:

Out-of-market games

How to watch Minnesota Vikings NFL games Out-of-Market

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

NFL Sunday Ticket is one option as it includes all out-of-market games but it's more expensive than other options and doesn't have in-market games. As the name implies, NFL Sunday Ticket provides access to Sunday games — but not all of them. The following games may be excluded:

Local games broadcast on CBS and Fox

Sunday night games

Monday night games

Thursday night games

International games

Holiday games (Thanksgiving)

A highly effective approach is using a VPN. Regardless of whether you use NFL+, Fubo (formerly FuboTV), or another streaming platform, you can supplement it with a VPN to watch out-of-market games. It enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad (DAZN NFL Game Pass is also an option if you're overseas).

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Follow these steps to watch out-of-market Minnesota Vikings NFL games