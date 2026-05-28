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Copa Libertadores

Copa Libertadores Overview

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Copa Libertadores, fixtures & results

Wednesday 27 May
Palmeiras badge
Palmeiras
SEP
4
Junior FC badge
Junior FC
ATJ
1
FT
Boca Juniors badge
Boca Juniors
BOC
0
Universidad Catolica badge
Universidad Catolica
UCA
1
FT
Cruzeiro badge
Cruzeiro
CRU
4
Barcelona SC badge
Barcelona SC
BSC
0
FT
Monday 10 August
Fluminense badge
Fluminense
FLU
Independiente Rivadavia badge
Independiente Rivadavia
INR
Fubo

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beIN SPORTS Connect
Estudiantes badge
Estudiantes
EST
Universidad Catolica badge
Universidad Catolica
UCA
Fubo

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Tolima badge
Tolima
TOL
Independiente del Valle badge
Independiente del Valle
INV
Fubo

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Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Arminia Bielefeld crestArminia Bielefeld00000000
2Bochum crestBochum00000000
3Darmstadt crestDarmstadt00000000
4Dynamo Dresden crestDynamo Dresden00000000
5Eintracht Braunschweig crestEintracht Braunschweig00000000
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Apostas em destaque

Odds Sul-Americana 2026: Boca Juniors é favorito
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