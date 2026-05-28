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Copa Libertadores
Copa Libertadores Overview
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Copa Libertadores, fixtures & results
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Wednesday 27 May
Standings
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|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|Arminia Bielefeld
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bochum
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Darmstadt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Dynamo Dresden
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Eintracht Braunschweig
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Apostas em destaque
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