Copa Libertadores - 1/8 13 Aug 2026 - 20:30

Today's game between Rosario Central and Corinthians will kick-off at Aug 13, 2026, 8:30 PM.

Rosario Central vs Corinthians is available to watch in the United States via Fubo, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS Connect. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Rosario Central host Corinthians in the Copa Libertadores, with both clubs carrying contrasting momentum into what promises to be a tightly contested group stage fixture.

Rosario Central have found some domestic rhythm in recent weeks, winning back-to-back Liga Profesional matches to steady themselves heading into continental competition. Jorge Almiron's side will look to make the Estadio Gigante de Arroyito a difficult place to visit.

Corinthians arrive in reasonable form after Fernando Diniz's squad showed real character to overturn a two-goal deficit against Internacional in the Copa do Brasil. That kind of response speaks to a group capable of competing under pressure.

The Brazilian club's preparations have not been without turbulence off the pitch. Memphis Depay publicly fell out with the club this week, issuing a statement accusing Corinthians of breaking promises over a contract extension. The former Barcelona and Manchester United forward described the situation as unacceptable, leaving his future unresolved just days before this fixture.

Corinthians sit top of their Copa Libertadores group, while Rosario Central are second in theirs. Both sides have genuine incentive to take three points and consolidate their positions in the knockout race.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Rosario Central vs Corinthians live, read on.

How to watch Rosario Central vs Corinthians with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Rosario Central are managed by Jorge Almiron for this fixture. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side, and no projected starting XI is currently available. Team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Corinthians head coach Fernando Diniz names his squad with no listed injury or suspension concerns at this stage. As with Rosario Central, a confirmed lineup has not yet been published, and further updates will be added as they become available.

Form

Rosario Central have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 victory over Aldosivi in the Liga Profesional on August 7, and they also beat River Plate 1-0 away from home earlier in the run. The two defeats came against Belgrano and Estudiantes, the latter a 3-0 loss in the Copa Argentina. Central have shown a capacity to grind out results but have not been entirely consistent.

Corinthians have taken two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Serie A win over Red Bull Bragantino on August 9, and they also beat Internacional 2-1 in the Copa do Brasil on August 6 to progress in that competition. The lone defeat in the run was a 2-0 first-leg loss to Internacional four days before that Cup win. Diniz's side have drawn twice and conceded just three goals across the five matches, suggesting a defensively solid unit when at their best.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for Rosario Central and Corinthians across recent meetings. This article will be updated if historical fixture information becomes available.

Standings

In the Copa Libertadores, Corinthians currently sit first in Group H, while Rosario Central are placed second in Group E.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Rosario Central vs Corinthians today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: