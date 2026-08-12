Copa Libertadores - 1/8 12 Aug 2026 - 20:30

Today's game between Cruzeiro and Flamengo will kick-off at Aug 12, 2026, 8:30 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Cruzeiro vs Flamengo in the Copa Libertadores are listed below.

Cruzeiro and Flamengo meet in the Copa Libertadores, with two of Brazilian football's most storied clubs going head to head in South America's premier club competition.

Artur Jorge's Cruzeiro arrive in decent shape. Three wins from their last five matches across all competitions, including a 3-1 Serie A victory over Mirassol on August 9, points to a squad with genuine momentum as they prepare for continental action.

Flamengo come in as the stronger side on paper. Leonardo Jardim's team sit top of their Copa Libertadores group and have been building form steadily, with wins over Vitoria and Chapecoense supplementing a run that has seen them score freely in recent weeks.

The Rubro-Negro's 2-0 Serie A win over Vitoria on August 9 was their most commanding performance in some time. Jardim's side have shown they can control matches when the quality is there, though back-to-back draws against Internacional and São Paulo in the league revealed a tendency to drop points against compact opposition.

For Cruzeiro, this is a chance to prove their Copa Libertadores credentials against the toughest test available. Jorge has built a side capable of grinding results, and their home record in recent months gives them reason for confidence.

Read on for full details on how to watch Cruzeiro vs Flamengo live, including TV channel information, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Cruzeiro vs Flamengo with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Cruzeiro are managed by Artur Jorge, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. No probable starting lineup has been confirmed ahead of the match, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Flamengo head into the fixture under Leonardo Jardim, with team news also yet to be confirmed at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been listed, and further squad information is expected to emerge in the build-up to the game.

Form

Cruzeiro have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 Serie A win over Mirassol on August 9, following a 2-0 cup victory over Chapecoense AF three days earlier. They also drew 0-0 with Chapecoense in the first leg of that cup tie and beat Coritiba 1-0 away in Serie A. Their only defeat in the run came against Botafogo RJ. Across the five matches, Cruzeiro scored six goals and conceded two.

Flamengo have won three and drawn two of their last five matches, going unbeaten throughout. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Serie A win over Vitoria on August 9. Before that, they drew 1-1 with both Internacional and São Paulo in the league, beat Chapecoense 4-0 away in Serie A, and defeated Benfica 2-1 in a pre-season friendly. Flamengo scored ten goals and conceded two across those five games.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in Serie A on March 12, 2026, when Flamengo beat Cruzeiro 2-0 at home. Before that, the two clubs drew 0-0 in Rio in October 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Flamengo have won three and Cruzeiro one, with one draw, and the meetings have been spread across the 2024 and 2025-26 Serie A seasons.

Standings

In the Copa Libertadores, Flamengo sit top of Group A heading into this fixture, while Cruzeiro are second in Group D.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cruzeiro vs Flamengo today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: