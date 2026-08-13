Copa Libertadores - 1/8 13 Aug 2026 - 18:00

Today's game between Mirassol and LDU de Quito will kick-off at Aug 13, 2026, 6:00 PM.

US viewers can watch Mirassol vs LDU de Quito live via the broadcasters listed below. Fubo, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS Connect all carry Copa Libertadores coverage, giving fans several options to stream the match.

Mirassol and LDU de Quito meet in the Copa Libertadores, with the Brazilian side hosting the Ecuadorian giants in what is a significant group stage contest for both clubs.

Mirassol arrive at this fixture in poor domestic form. Rafael Guanaes's side have taken just one win from their last five matches across all competitions, losing to Cruzeiro 3-1 in Serie A and suffering a cup defeat to Gremio. Consistency has been a problem, and the pressure of continental football adds another layer of complexity to their situation.

LDU de Quito, managed by Tiago Nunes, come in with a more mixed recent record but carry genuine quality. They hammered Leones del Norte 6-0 in the Copa Ecuador and have shown they can win away from home, beating Barcelona SC 1-0 in the Ecuadorian Serie A. Their last outing, a 0-2 home defeat to Independiente del Valle, will be a concern, but the Quito side have the pedigree to respond on the continental stage.

The head-to-head record between these two sides in this edition of the Copa Libertadores is level. Each team has beaten the other 2-0 on home soil, which makes this encounter a genuine tiebreaker in terms of group momentum.

In the Copa Libertadores Group G standings, LDU de Quito currently sit top with Mirassol in second place. The gap between them makes this a match with real stakes for both clubs.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Mirassol vs LDU de Quito live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Mirassol vs LDU de Quito with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Mirassol head into this fixture under coach Rafael Guanaes, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. No probable lineup has been announced at this stage, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

LDU de Quito are managed by Tiago Nunes, and the away side also have no confirmed injury or suspension news listed at present. As with Mirassol, further squad information is expected to emerge in the build-up to the match.

Form

Mirassol have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-1 Serie A defeat to Cruzeiro on August 9, and they also lost 1-0 to Gremio in the cup. They drew 1-1 with Gremio in the first leg of that cup tie and picked up a point against Vasco da Gama in the league. Their only win in this run came against Remo, 2-1 in Serie A.

LDU de Quito have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches. Their standout result was a 6-0 Copa Ecuador thrashing of Leones del Norte on July 30. They have also beaten Delfin 2-1 and Barcelona SC 1-0 in the Ecuadorian Serie A, though a 0-2 home loss to Independiente del Valle on August 8 was a setback. Across their last five games, LDU scored ten goals and conceded four.





Head-to-Head Record





The two most recent meetings between Mirassol and LDU de Quito have both come in the current Copa Libertadores campaign. Mirassol won the home leg 2-0 on May 7, 2026, while LDU de Quito claimed a 2-0 victory when hosting the fixture on April 15, 2026. The head-to-head record across these two meetings is perfectly level, with each side winning once and the aggregate goals tied at 2-2.

Standings

Grp. G Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 LDU de Quito UNI 6 4 0 2 8 5 +3 12 W W L L W 2 Mirassol MIR 6 4 0 2 7 4 +3 12 L W W W L 3 Lanus LAN 6 3 0 3 3 7 -4 9 W L L W W 4 Always Ready REA 6 1 0 5 7 9 -2 3 L L W L L Qualification to 1/8 finals Qualification to Copa Sudamericana Final stage

In Copa Libertadores Group G, LDU de Quito currently lead the table in first place, with Mirassol sitting second.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Mirassol vs LDU de Quito today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: