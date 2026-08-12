Copa Libertadores - 1/8 12 Aug 2026 - 18:00

Today's game between Palmeiras and Cerro Porteno will kick-off at Aug 12, 2026, 6:00 PM.

Palmeiras vs Cerro Porteño is available to watch live in the United States on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS Connect, with Fubo also carrying the match as part of its soccer package. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Palmeiras and Cerro Porteño meet in the Copa Libertadores in a fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at this stage of the competition.

Palmeiras arrive into this match off the back of inconsistent domestic form. Abel Ferreira's side drew 0-0 with Internacional in Serie A on August 9, a result that followed a 3-2 Cup defeat to Fortaleza. The Verdão have shown enough attacking quality to remain competitive, but their recent run has been uneven.

Cerro Porteño come into this game under pressure. Ariel Holan's side have lost three of their last four matches in the División Profesional, including a 1-0 defeat to Sportivo Ameliano on August 8. Their domestic form makes this Copa Libertadores fixture a welcome opportunity to reset.

The head-to-head record between these sides adds an interesting layer. Cerro Porteño won the most recent meeting 1-0 at Palmeiras in the Copa Libertadores in May 2026, though Palmeiras have historically held the upper hand across their encounters in this competition.

In the Group F standings, Cerro Porteño sit first and Palmeiras second, meaning the outcome here has direct implications for progression. Both sides know what is at stake.

Read on for full details on how to watch Palmeiras vs Cerro Porteño, including TV channel and live stream information, kick-off time, team news, and more.

How to watch Palmeiras vs Cerro Porteno with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Abel Ferreira takes charge of Palmeiras for this Copa Libertadores fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and a projected starting XI has not been released. Further team news will be added closer to kick-off.

Ariel Holan manages Cerro Porteño, with the away squad's situation similarly unconfirmed at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the visitors. Updates will be provided as the match approaches.

Form

Palmeiras have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 Serie A draw with Internacional on August 9, following a 3-2 Cup defeat to Fortaleza. Earlier in that run, they beat Fortaleza 3-0 in the Cup and defeated Vitória 4-0 away in Serie A, though a 2-1 Serie A loss to Atlético MG also featured. Palmeiras scored nine goals and conceded five across those five fixtures.

Cerro Porteño have won one and lost three of their last four División Profesional matches, with their most recent Copa Libertadores outing a 2-0 win over Sporting Cristal in May. Their latest result was a 1-0 league defeat to Sportivo Ameliano on August 8, and they also lost to 2 de Mayo and Sportivo Trinidense in that period. Their sole recent bright spot domestically was a 3-0 win over Luqueño on August 1.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in May 2026, when Cerro Porteño won 1-0 at Palmeiras in the Copa Libertadores. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 in Asunción in April 2026. Across the last five Copa Libertadores meetings, Palmeiras have won two, Cerro Porteño one, and two matches ended level, with Palmeiras scoring seven goals to Cerro Porteño's three.

Standings

Grp. F Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Cerro Porteno CPO 6 4 1 1 6 2 +4 13 W W W D W 2 Palmeiras SEP 6 3 2 1 10 5 +5 11 W L W D W 3 Sporting Cristal SCR 6 2 0 4 6 9 -3 6 L L L W L 4 Junior FC ATJ 6 1 1 4 5 11 -6 4 L W L L L Qualification to 1/8 finals Qualification to Copa Sudamericana Final stage

In Copa Libertadores Group F, Cerro Porteño currently sit in first place, with Palmeiras in second.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Palmeiras vs Cerro Porteno today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: