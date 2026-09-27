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Friendlies

Friendlies Overview

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Explore Betting on GOAL
Explore Betting on GOAL
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Friendlies, fixtures & results

Saturday 26 September
Fiji badge
Fiji
FJI
2
Papua New Guinea badge
Papua New Guinea
PNG
0
FT
China badge
China
CHN
0
New Zealand badge
New Zealand
NZL
2
49'
Seychelles badge
Seychelles
SEY
0
Sri Lanka badge
Sri Lanka
SRL
0
36'
Malta badge
Malta
MAL
Liechtenstein badge
Liechtenstein
LIE
Jordan badge
Jordan
JOR
Syria badge
Syria
SYR
Thursday 26 March
Argentina badge
Argentina
ARG
2
Mauritania badge
Mauritania
MRT
1
FT
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Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Paris Saint-Germain crestParis Saint-Germain11006153
W
2Bayern München crestBayern München11005053
W
3Barcelona crestBarcelona11005143
W
4Manchester United crestManchester United11004043
W
5Como crestComo11004133
W
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