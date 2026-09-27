This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Friendlies
Friendlies Overview
LiveWatch it
- On FuboUSAChileWatch here >
- On UnivisionMexicoPeruWatch here >
Friendlies, fixtures & results
More
Saturday 26 September
Thursday 26 March
Standings
More
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|Paris Saint-Germain
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|1
|5
|3
|2
|Bayern München
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|5
|3
|3
|Barcelona
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|3
|4
|Manchester United
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|3
|5
|Como
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|3