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Neil Bennett

Where to watch Denmark today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

TV Guide & Streaming
Denmark
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Friendlies
World Cup
European Championship

Everything you need to know about how to watch Denmark in friendlies and all major competitions

The Denmark men's national team have produced some of the most memorable moments in the history of European soccer.

From their triumph at the 1992 European Championships, to their incredible run to the EURO 2020 semi-finals, Denmark regularly display heart and unity that helps them to continually defy the odds.

Denmark has produced legends of the game like Michael Laudrup and Peter Schmeichel. To see their latest team try to follow in their footsteps, GOAL tells you everything you need to know.

Upcoming Denmark TV schedule

Where to watch Denmark for free

A number of Denmark national team soccer games are shown live on channels that you can access on streaming services that offer new customers free trials.

Both Fubo and DirecTV offer five day free trials of their service and regularly show international soccer games, including ones involving Denmark, on channels like Fox Sports, ESPN, ViX and Fubo Sports Network.

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Where to watch Denmark worldwide

Denmark regularly attract a worldwide TV audience. To catch their next game, check out the table below to find where you'll usually find live international soccer.

For a specific upcoming Denmark soccer game, please check your local listings.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
DenmarkTV2
NorwayViaplay
IcelandSYN Sport Viaplay
SwedenViaplay
GermanyDAZN

If you are outside of the USA, or planning to travel outside of the USA soon, you can still access your favorite streaming service by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports

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