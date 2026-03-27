Where to watch Wales today? Live stream & TV channels for upcoming games

Wales has had plenty of icons of the game play for their national soccer team over the decades, from Ian Rush to Ryan Giggs to Gareth Bale.

The nation has only qualified for the FIFA World Cup on two occasions, in 1958 and most recently in 2022.

Between 2011 and 2015, their FIFA World Rankings peaked at number eight, before entering UEFA EURO 2016, making it to the semi-finals where they were beaten by eventual tournament winners Portugal.

Below, GOAL has all the information you need to be able to watch live Wales soccer matches.

Live broadcast of Wales matches

Where to watch Wales for free

You can watch Wales' national side play in the US on Fox Sports 2, which is available through a Fubo subscription. Currently, Fubo has a five-day free trial, so you can check out games for free.

READ MORE: How to get a free five-day pass with Fubo

Sling TV, DIRECTV and YouTube TV also carry FS2, with ViX and Fubo Sports Network also airing games.

Where to watch Wales with Welsh commentary

The only way to access Welsh commentary is through a native channel such as BBC One Wales.

In the US, commentary will generally be in either English or Spanish.

Where to watch Wales worldwide

Wales regularly attracts a strong worldwide TV audience. You can usually find them on one the broadcasters listed in the table below.

Country / Region TV / Streaming service Austria DAZN Argentina Disney+ Premium Argentina Germany DAZN, Amazon Prime Video France L'Equipe Live Foot Italy Sky Go Italia

If you are outside of the USA and you would like to watch the next Wales soccer game live, you can do so by accessing your preferred online streaming service via a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports