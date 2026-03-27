Where to watch Bosnia and Herzegovina today? Live stream & TV channels for upcoming games

Bosnia and Herzegovina has missed out on both FIFA World Cup and UEFA European Championship qualification in recent years, having last made it to the World Cup in Brazil 2014, and has never made it to the EUROS finals.

Despite not winning any major trophies, they've some notable players to speak of, including Atalanta's Sead Kolašinac, but notably former Manchester City striker Edin Džeko, who is their most capped player with 143 appearances and their top goal scorer with 71 goals to his name.

Below, GOAL has all the information you need to be able to watch live Croatia soccer matches.

Live broadcast of Bosnia and Herzegovina matches

Where to watch Bosnia and Herzegovina for free

In the US, you can watch Bosnia and Herzegovina's national side play in the US on Fubo, which currently has a five-day free trial, so you can check out games for free. They're also available through DIRECTV as well.

Games feature on a variety of channels, including Fox Sports 2, Foxsports.com, DAZN Canada, as well as via the Fubo Sports Network, ViX and Tubi.

Amazon Prime Video also airs selected games.

READ MORE: How to get a free five-day pass with Fubo

Where to watch Bosnia and Herzegovina with Croatian commentary

The only way to access Bosnia and Herzegovina commentary is through a native channel such as Bosnian Radio Television (BHRT).

In the US, commentary will generally be in either English or Spanish.

Where to watch Bosnia and Herzegovina worldwide

Bosnia and Herzegovina regularly attracts a strong worldwide TV audience. You can usually find them on one the broadcasters listed in the table below.

Country / Region TV / Streaming service Austria DAZN Germany DAZN, Amazon Prime Video Ukraine Megogo Serbia Arena Sport 4 Serbia

If you are outside of the USA and you would like to watch the next Bosnia and Herzegovina soccer game live, you can do so by accessing your preferred online streaming service via a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports