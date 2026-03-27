Where to watch Ukraine today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

After becoming an independent force in the early 1990s, the Ukraine men's national soccer team has built itself a reputation for passion and fearless spirit that mirrors the nation itself.
Despite only a short history, Ukraine has produced an impressive number of unique worldwide stars including Serhiy Rebrov, Oleg Blokhin and Andriy Shevchenko to name just a few.
Helping to unite millions of Ukrainian supporters both at home and all around the world, GOAL tells you everything you need to know about how to catch their next game live in the United States.
Upcoming Ukraine TV schedule
Where to watch Ukraine for free
Many of the Ukrainian men's national soccer team games are shown live on Fubo here in the United States.
Fubo offers new customers the opportunity to try out their service with a free five day trial before asking you to commit to a subscription.
Where to watch Ukraine worldwide
Ukraine has many fans all over the world. The broadcasters listed in the table below are generally where you are able to find international soccer matches.
For a specific upcoming Ukraine game, please check your local listings.
|Country / Region
|Broadcaster
|Ukraine
|Suspilne Sport | MEGOGO Football
|Australia
|Stan Sport
|Belgium
|DAZN
|Canada
|DAZN
|Germany
|DAZN
|Greece
|Nova Sports
|Hungary
|Match4
|Iceland
|Viaplay
|International
|UEFA.tv
|Montenegro
|Arena Sport 5
|Norway
|TV Play
|Portugal
|Sport TV
If you are outside of the USA and you would like to watch the next Ukraine soccer game on your preferred streaming service, you can do so by accessing it via a Virtual Private Network (VPN).
READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports
Where to buy Ukraine kits
For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official Ukraine kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com - your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.