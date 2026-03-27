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Republic of Ireland v Bulgaria- UEFA Nations League 2024/25 League B/C Play-offs Second LegGetty Images Sport
Neil Bennett

Where to watch Republic of Ireland today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

TV Guide & Streaming
World Cup
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Friendlies
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European Championship Qualification
Ireland

Everything you need to know about how to watch Republic of Ireland in friendlies and all major competitions.

The Republic of Ireland men's national soccer team is renowned for its fighting spirit and the unwavering support from their "Green Army" fanbase.

Ireland has created a number of some of European football's finest talents, from Liam Brady and Paul McGrath to Roy and Robbie Keane.

With supporters all over the world, particularly here in the United States, the Republic of Ireland regularly draw in a big TV audience. Here, GOAL tells you everything you need to know about where to watch Ireland's next game.

Upcoming Ireland TV schedule

Where to watch Ireland for free

A number of Ireland soccer games are shown live on streaming services that offer new customers a free five day trial of their service.

Two such services are Fubo and DirecTV, who both allow you to try out their service with a five day free trial before committing to a subscription.

Stream Fubo live today
Start free trial

Where to watch Ireland worldwide

The Republic of Ireland have fans from all over the world. Ireland soccer games are generally shown on the broadcasters listed in the table below.

For a specific upcoming game, check your local listings.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
IrelandRTE
United KingdomAmazon Prime Video
CanadaDAZN
AustraliaOptus Sport
MENAbeIN Sports
LATAMDisney+

If you are currently outside of the United States and you would like to watch the next Republic of Ireland soccer game on your preferred streaming service, you can do so by accessing it via a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE:The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports

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