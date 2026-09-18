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Copa Sudamericana

Copa Sudamericana Overview

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Explore Betting on GOAL
Explore Betting on GOAL
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Copa Sudamericana, fixtures & results

Monday 14 September
Sao Paulo badge
Sao Paulo
SAP
1
Boca Juniors badge
Boca Juniors
BOC
1
FT
agg 1 - 2
Tuesday 15 September
Atletico MG badge
Atletico MG
CAM
4
Santos FC badge
Santos FC
SAN
2
FT
agg 4 - 4
pen 3 - 1
Wednesday 16 September
Montevideo City Torque badge
Montevideo City Torque
CAT
3
Cienciano badge
Cienciano
CIE
0
FT
agg 3 - 2
Monday 12 October
Boca Juniors badge
Boca Juniors
BOC
Vasco da Gama badge
Vasco da Gama
VAS
Tuesday 13 October
Atletico MG badge
Atletico MG
CAM
Montevideo City Torque badge
Montevideo City Torque
CAT
Monday 19 October
Vasco da Gama badge
Vasco da Gama
VAS
Boca Juniors badge
Boca Juniors
BOC
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Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Toluca crestToluca1062223121120
D
L
W
W
W
2CD Guadalajara crestCD Guadalajara105321710718
L
D
W
W
D
3CF America crestCF America8521178917
D
L
W
W
W
4Queretaro FC crestQueretaro FC9522138517
W
D
W
W
L
5Atlas crestAtlas105231617-117
W
D
L
D
L
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Apuestas destacadas

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