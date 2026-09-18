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Copa Sudamericana
Copa Sudamericana Overview
Copa Sudamericana, fixtures & results
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Monday 14 September
Tuesday 15 September
Wednesday 16 September
Monday 12 October
Tuesday 13 October
Monday 19 October
Standings
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|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|Toluca
|10
|6
|2
|2
|23
|12
|11
|20
|2
|CD Guadalajara
|10
|5
|3
|2
|17
|10
|7
|18
|3
|CF America
|8
|5
|2
|1
|17
|8
|9
|17
|4
|Queretaro FC
|9
|5
|2
|2
|13
|8
|5
|17
|5
|Atlas
|10
|5
|2
|3
|16
|17
|-1
|17