Copa Sudamericana - Quarter Finals 16 Sept 2026 - 18:00

Today's game between Atletico MG and Santos FC will kick off at Sep 16, 2026, 6:00 PM.

Atletico MG vs Santos FC is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Atletico Mineiro host Santos FC in the Copa Sudamericana, a continental fixture that carries added weight for both sides given their contrasting recent trajectories in domestic and cup competition.

Santos arrive in strong form. Cuca's side have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, including a 2-0 Copa Sudamericana victory over Atletico MG in the reverse fixture on September 9. That result, combined with a league win at Internacional and a Serie A victory over Cruzeiro, has given the club genuine momentum despite the absence of Neymar, who remains sidelined with a muscle injury.

Santos have moved to address that creative gap. The club completed the signing of Philippe Coutinho on a deal until the end of the season, reuniting the former Liverpool and Barcelona midfielder with his long-time friend at Vila Belmiro. Coutinho's arrival gives Cuca an experienced option in the positions Neymar vacated.

Atletico have struggled to find consistency in recent weeks. Eduardo Dominguez's side lost 2-0 to Santos in the Copa Sudamericana before falling to Sao Paulo in Serie A, though they did beat Fluminense 3-1 in their most recent Serie A outing on September 12 to arrest that run. They sit eighth in the Brazilian top flight and need a strong continental showing to maintain their standing in Group B.

With Santos second in Group D and Atletico leading Group B, both sides have reasons to treat this fixture seriously. A win for either team would reinforce their Copa Sudamericana credentials heading into the later stages of the group phase.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Atletico MG vs Santos FC live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Atletico MG vs Santos FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Eduardo Dominguez has not confirmed a projected XI for Atletico MG ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture develops.

Cuca has also yet to name a lineup for Santos, with no injuries or suspensions listed beyond the confirmed absence of Neymar, who remains ruled out for up to eight weeks with a muscle injury. The recent addition of Philippe Coutinho gives the away side an extra creative option as they manage the weeks without their captain.

Form

Atletico MG have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-1 Serie A win over Fluminense on September 12, which followed back-to-back losses to Santos in the Copa Sudamericana and Sao Paulo in the league. Earlier in the run, they beat Cruzeiro 2-1 in cup competition and Vitoria 2-1 in Serie A. Atletico scored eight goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Santos have won four and drawn one of their last five outings, with no defeats in that run. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Serie A win over Cruzeiro on September 13, which followed the 2-0 Copa Sudamericana victory over Atletico MG on September 9. Santos also won 2-3 at Internacional in the league during this sequence. Santos scored seven goals and conceded two across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Copa Sudamericana on September 9, 2026, when Santos hosted Atletico MG and won 2-0. Before that, Santos beat Atletico 1-0 in a Serie A fixture on April 11, 2026. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Santos hold the stronger record with three wins to Atletico's one, alongside one draw.

Standings

In the Copa Sudamericana, Atletico MG sit first in Group B, while Santos are placed second in Group D.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atletico MG vs Santos FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: