Copa Sudamericana - Quarter Finals 17 Sept 2026 - 20:30

Today's game between Montevideo City Torque and Cienciano will kick off at Sep 17, 2026, 8:30 PM.

US viewers can watch Montevideo City Torque vs Cienciano live on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS Connect. The game is also available to stream via Fubo and Fanatiz for subscribers.

Montevideo City Torque host Cienciano in the Copa Sudamericana, with the Uruguayan side looking to respond after a defeat in the reverse fixture.

Cienciano pulled off a notable result in the first meeting between these sides, winning 2-0 to put themselves in a strong position in the group. That result adds genuine weight to what follows in this return leg.

Marcelo Mendez's side have been one of the more consistent teams in the competition, winning four of their last five matches across all competitions before that defeat. They will be motivated to restore their standing in the group.

Cienciano arrive with momentum from that Copa Sudamericana win, though their domestic form has been inconsistent. Horacio Melgarejo's side have shown they can produce on the continental stage even when league results have been mixed.

With the group standings directly affected by this result, both clubs have clear incentive to push for the win. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Copa Sudamericana fixture live.

How to watch Montevideo City Torque vs Cienciano with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Marcelo Mendez has not confirmed a starting lineup ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for Montevideo City Torque. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Cienciano head coach Horacio Melgarejo is similarly yet to release squad details, with no confirmed absences or suspensions listed at this stage. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

Montevideo City Torque have won four of their last five matches, with their only defeat coming against Cienciano in the Copa Sudamericana. Their most recent result was a 3-1 win over Liverpool FC in the Primera Division on September 14. Across the five-match run they scored 14 goals and conceded eight, with a 5-1 win over Montevideo Wanderers among the standout results.

Cienciano have won two of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 Copa Sudamericana win over Montevideo City Torque on September 11, and they also beat FC Cajamarca 5-2 in the league. They suffered defeats to Cusco FC, Sport Boys, and Botafogo RJ in that stretch, conceding nine goals across those three losses.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Copa Sudamericana on September 11, 2026, when Cienciano won 2-0 at home. That result represents the only head-to-head data available between the two sides at this level.

Standings

In the Copa Sudamericana group stage, Cienciano currently sit second in Group B, while Montevideo City Torque lead Group F in first place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Montevideo City Torque vs Cienciano today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: