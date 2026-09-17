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Copa Sudamericana
team-logoMontevideo City Torque
team-logoCienciano
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Watch Montevideo City Torque vs Cienciano Copa Sudamericana soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Montevideo City Torque vs Cienciano
Montevideo City Torque
Cienciano
Copa Sudamericana

How to watch the Copa Sudamericana match between Montevideo City Torque and Cienciano, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Today's game between Montevideo City Torque and Cienciano will kick off at Sep 17, 2026, 8:30 PM.

US viewers can watch Montevideo City Torque vs Cienciano live on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS Connect. The game is also available to stream via Fubo and Fanatiz for subscribers.

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Montevideo City Torque host Cienciano in the Copa Sudamericana, with the Uruguayan side looking to respond after a defeat in the reverse fixture.

Cienciano pulled off a notable result in the first meeting between these sides, winning 2-0 to put themselves in a strong position in the group. That result adds genuine weight to what follows in this return leg.

Marcelo Mendez's side have been one of the more consistent teams in the competition, winning four of their last five matches across all competitions before that defeat. They will be motivated to restore their standing in the group.

Cienciano arrive with momentum from that Copa Sudamericana win, though their domestic form has been inconsistent. Horacio Melgarejo's side have shown they can produce on the continental stage even when league results have been mixed.

With the group standings directly affected by this result, both clubs have clear incentive to push for the win. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Copa Sudamericana fixture live.

How to watch Montevideo City Torque vs Cienciano with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Montevideo City Torque vs Cienciano Probable lineups

Manager

  • M. Mendez

Marcelo Mendez has not confirmed a starting lineup ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for Montevideo City Torque. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Cienciano head coach Horacio Melgarejo is similarly yet to release squad details, with no confirmed absences or suspensions listed at this stage. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

CAT

CAT - Form

MON
W5-1
DEF
W1-3
CEL
W2-1
CIE
L2-0
LIP
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
CIE

CIE - Form

BRJ
L1-0
SPB
L5-1
CUS
L1-2
CAJ
W2-5
CAT
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Montevideo City Torque have won four of their last five matches, with their only defeat coming against Cienciano in the Copa Sudamericana. Their most recent result was a 3-1 win over Liverpool FC in the Primera Division on September 14. Across the five-match run they scored 14 goals and conceded eight, with a 5-1 win over Montevideo Wanderers among the standout results.

Cienciano have won two of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 Copa Sudamericana win over Montevideo City Torque on September 11, and they also beat FC Cajamarca 5-2 in the league. They suffered defeats to Cusco FC, Sport Boys, and Botafogo RJ in that stretch, conceding nine goals across those three losses.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Montevideo City TorqueDrawCienciano
0
0
1
Copa Sudamericana
Cienciano badge
Cienciano
CIE
2
Montevideo City Torque badge
Montevideo City Torque
CAT
0
FT
0Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals0/1
Both teams scored0/1

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Copa Sudamericana on September 11, 2026, when Cienciano won 2-0 at home. That result represents the only head-to-head data available between the two sides at this level.

Standings

In the Copa Sudamericana group stage, Cienciano currently sit second in Group B, while Montevideo City Torque lead Group F in first place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Montevideo City Torque vs Cienciano today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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