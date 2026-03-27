Where to watch and live stream Copa Sudamericana soccer

The Copa Sudamericana is the second-most prestigious club competition in South American soccer.

Bringing together some of the best teams across South America in a battle for both continental glory and a place in Copa Libertadores, the tournament is renowned for its passion, drama and deep-rooted soccer culture.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know to watch the next Copa Sudamericana soccer game live here in the United States.

Upcoming Copa Sudamericana TV schedule

READ MORE: Where to watch and live stream Copa Libertadores soccer

Where to watch Copa Sudamericana for free

Many Copa Sudamericana soccer games are broadcast live on beIN Sports and beIN Sports Connect. Both channels are accessible via the streaming platform Fubo, who offer new customers a free seven day trial of their service.

Where to watch Copa Sudamericana worldwide

Check out the table below to see where you can watch Copa Sudamericana soccer live if you are outside of the USA.

Country / Region Broadcaster LATAM Disney+ MENA beIN Sports Connect | TOD International Bet365

If you're out of the country and you would like to watch the latest Copa Sudamericana game by accessing your favoured, now geo-blocked streaming provider, you can do so by accessing it via a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports

Where to watch Copa Sudamericana with Spanish commentary

As well as broadcasting English language coverage of Copa Sudamericana soccer games, beIN Sports offers Spanish language coverage via beIN Sports en Espanol.

The channel is available to stream on both Fubo and Fanatiz.