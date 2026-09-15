Copa Sudamericana - Quarter Finals 15 Sept 2026 - 20:30

Today's game between Sao Paulo and Boca Juniors will kick off at Sep 15, 2026, 8:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Sao Paulo vs Boca Juniors are listed below.

Sao Paulo host Boca Juniors in the Copa Sudamericana, with both clubs arriving at this fixture carrying contrasting momentum from recent weeks.

Dorival Junior's side have lost their last two matches, falling 2-0 to Palmeiras in Serie A on September 12 after a 1-0 Copa Sudamericana defeat to Boca just days earlier. That back-to-back run has stalled what had been a promising spell of domestic form.

Boca Juniors arrive with confidence. Rodolfo Arruabarrena's squad have won four of their last five across all competitions, including a 3-1 Liga Profesional victory over Central Cordoba de Santiago on September 12 and that win over Sao Paulo earlier in the group stage.

The Copa Sudamericana Group C standings add weight to this fixture. Sao Paulo currently sit first in the group, but Boca's recent results mean the gap is very much in play.

For Sao Paulo, the challenge is clear: end a run of consecutive defeats and reassert their position at the top of the group on home soil. Boca, for their part, will back themselves to carry their current form into this second meeting.

For TV channel, live stream options, kick-off time, and everything else ahead of the match, read on below.

How to watch Sao Paulo vs Boca Juniors with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Dorival Junior has no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed for Sao Paulo ahead of this fixture, and no probable starting XI has been released. Updates are expected in the build-up to kick-off as the squad picture develops.

Rodolfo Arruabarrena is similarly without confirmed team news for Boca Juniors at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the away side, and further information will be added closer to the match.

Form

Sao Paulo have recorded two wins and three losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 Serie A defeat to Palmeiras on September 12, which followed a 1-0 Copa Sudamericana loss to Boca Juniors on September 9. The run also includes wins over Atletico Mineiro and Red Bull Bragantino, but three defeats in five matches reflects the inconsistency that has defined their season. Sao Paulo scored five goals and conceded four across those five fixtures.

Boca Juniors have taken four wins and one draw from their last five outings, with no defeats in that run. Their most recent result was a 3-1 Liga Profesional win over Central Cordoba de Santiago on September 12, and they also beat Sao Paulo 1-0 in this competition on September 9. A 2-2 draw with Gimnasia Mendoza and a 1-0 win at Lanus round out a productive recent stretch. Boca scored seven goals and conceded four across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Copa Sudamericana on September 9, 2026, when Boca Juniors won 1-0. Before that, the clubs last met in the same competition in September 2007, with Sao Paulo winning 1-0 at home and Boca winning 2-1 in the reverse fixture. Across the three recorded head-to-head meetings, Boca Juniors hold a two wins to one advantage, with a combined four goals scored.

Standings

Grp. C Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Sao Paulo SAP 6 3 3 0 6 1 +5 12 W D D D W 2 O'Higgins OHI 6 3 1 2 8 6 +2 10 W L D W L 3 Millonarios MIL 6 2 2 2 7 7 0 8 L D W D W 4 Boston River BOR 6 1 0 5 5 12 -7 3 L W L L L Qualification to next stage

In Copa Sudamericana Group C, Sao Paulo currently sit first in the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sao Paulo vs Boca Juniors today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: