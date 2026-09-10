Copa Sudamericana - Quarter Finals 10 Sept 2026 - 20:30

Today's game between Cienciano and Montevideo City Torque will kick off at Sep 10, 2026, 8:30 PM.

This Copa Sudamericana match is available to watch live in the United States on beIN SPORTS and via beIN SPORTS Connect. Fubo and Fanatiz also carry the action for subscribers.

Cienciano host Montevideo City Torque in the Copa Sudamericana, with both clubs carrying contrasting momentum into this continental fixture.

Cienciano sit second in Group B, but their recent form tells a difficult story. Horacio Melgarejo's side have won just one of their last five matches, suffering back-to-back defeats in the Peruvian Primera Division before this clash.

Montevideo City Torque arrive as the group leaders in Group F and in commanding form. Marcelo Mendez's men have won all five of their last five matches across domestic and continental competition, scoring freely throughout that run.

The Uruguayan side beat Tigre 2-1 in their most recent Copa Sudamericana outing, while Cienciano fell 1-0 to Botafogo in their last continental appearance. The contrast in confidence could not be sharper.

For Cienciano, this is a must-win situation if they are to protect their standing in the group. A home crowd and familiar altitude could prove decisive factors.

Read on for full details on how to watch this Copa Sudamericana fixture live.

How to watch Cienciano vs Montevideo City Torque with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Cienciano head coach Horacio Melgarejo has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Montevideo City Torque manager Marcelo Mendez is similarly yet to release squad details, with no confirmed absences or suspensions listed at this stage. Further team news will be added as it becomes available.

Form

Cienciano have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their sole victory came in a 2-5 win away to FC Cajamarca on September 4, while they also drew 0-0 with Deportivo Garcilaso. The Peruvian side lost to Cusco FC, Sport Boys, and Botafogo RJ in that stretch, conceding nine goals across those three defeats.

Montevideo City Torque have won all five of their last five matches, scoring 11 goals and conceding just five. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Cerro Largo on September 4, and they put five past Montevideo Wanderers earlier in that run. The Uruguayan club have shown consistent output across both the Primera Division and Copa Sudamericana during this period.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Cienciano and Montevideo City Torque. This fixture may represent a first encounter between the two clubs at this level.

Standings

In the Copa Sudamericana group stage, Cienciano currently sit second in Group B. Montevideo City Torque lead Group F in first place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cienciano vs Montevideo City Torque today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: