Copa Sudamericana - Quarter Finals 15 Sept 2026 - 18:00

Today's game between Vasco da Gama and Santa Fe will kick off at Sep 15, 2026, 6:00 PM.

Vasco da Gama vs Santa Fe is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Vasco da Gama host Santa Fe in Copa Sudamericana Group G, with the Colombian side making the return trip to Brazil after the two clubs played out a goalless draw in Bogota earlier this month.

Vasco arrive at this fixture under real pressure. Pedro Emanuel's side sit 17th in the Brazilian Serie A and are fighting on two fronts, with every point and every result carrying consequences across both competitions.

Their most recent Serie A outing brought a 1-2 win over Gremio, a result that offered some relief after a difficult run. Before that, the 0-0 draw with Santa Fe in Colombia kept their Group G campaign ticking over without delivering the win they needed.

Santa Fe come into this match in solid domestic form. Pablo Repetto's side beat Tolima 1-0 in their last Primera A fixture and have lost none of their last five competitive matches, a run that includes wins over Millonarios and a draw with Fortaleza.

The reverse fixture ended goalless, which means both teams know what the other is capable of. Vasco will look to press their home advantage, while Santa Fe will back themselves to stay organised and threaten on the break.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Vasco da Gama vs Santa Fe live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Vasco da Gama vs Santa Fe with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Vasco da Gama are managed by Pedro Emanuel for this fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are available for the home squad at this stage, and no projected XI has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Santa Fe head into the match under Pablo Repetto. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the away side, and no probable starting XI has been confirmed. Check back for the latest team news as it becomes available.

Form

Vasco da Gama have won three and lost two of their last five outings across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-2 Serie A win over Gremio, which followed a 0-0 Copa Sudamericana draw with Santa Fe. Earlier in the run, Vasco beat Vitoria 2-0 in cup competition and defeated Cruzeiro 3-1 in the league, with their only other defeat a 1-0 loss to Fluminense. Vasco scored ten goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Santa Fe have won two, drawn three, and lost none of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Primera A win over Tolima, which followed the 0-0 draw with Vasco in Copa Sudamericana. Earlier in the run, Santa Fe beat Millonarios 3-2 and drew 2-2 with Fortaleza. Repetto's side scored seven goals and conceded three across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in Copa Sudamericana Group G on September 8, 2026, when Santa Fe and Vasco da Gama drew 0-0 in Bogota. That is the only fixture recorded between the two sides in the available dataset.

Standings

Grp. G Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Olimpia OLI 6 4 1 1 10 6 +4 13 W W W L D 2 Vasco da Gama VAS 6 3 1 2 10 6 +4 10 W L W W L 3 Audax Italiano AUD 6 2 1 3 7 9 -2 7 L W L D W 4 Barracas Central BAC 6 0 3 3 2 8 -6 3 L L L D D Qualification to next stage

In Copa Sudamericana Group G, Vasco da Gama currently sit second. Santa Fe's group position is not confirmed in the available data.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Vasco da Gama vs Santa Fe today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: