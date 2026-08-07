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Carabao Cup

Carabao Cup Overview

Wrexham AFC v Blackburn Rovers - Sky Bet Championship

Where to watch and live stream Wrexham soccer games

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's takeover of Wrexham in 2022 shook the world of soccer. Three promotions later, Wrexham have become one of the most popular teams to follow - particularly for soccer fans in the United States. Now just one step away from the Premier League, GOAL tells you everything you need to know about how to follow them on their journey.

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Watch it Live

TV Schedule
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Carabao Cup, fixtures & results

Wednesday 5 August
Bristol City badge
Bristol City
BRC
0
Walsall badge
Walsall
WAL
1
FT
Thursday 6 August
Wycombe Wanderers badge
Wycombe Wanderers
WYC
Stevenage badge
Stevenage
STE
Wolverhampton Wanderers badge
Wolverhampton Wanderers
WOL
Port Vale badge
Port Vale
PVL
Paramount+

Watch live on

Paramount+
CBS Sports Golazo Network
Amazon Prime Video
Middlesbrough badge
Middlesbrough
MID
Wrexham badge
Wrexham
WRE
Paramount+
Friday 7 August
Cambridge United badge
Cambridge United
CAM
Barnet badge
Barnet
BAR
Queens Park Rangers badge
Queens Park Rangers
QPR
Millwall badge
Millwall
MIL
Paramount+
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Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Lyon crestLyon87011851321
W
W
W
W
L
2Aston Villa crestAston Villa8701146821
W
W
W
W
W
3FC Midtjylland crestFC Midtjylland86111881019
W
D
W
L
W
4Bétis Séville crestBétis Séville8521137617
W
L
W
W
W
5FC Porto crestFC Porto8521137617
W
D
W
W
D
More

Apostas em destaque

Odds Sul-Americana 2026: Boca Juniors é favorito
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Frequently asked questions

The 2025 Carabao Cup Final between Liverpool and Newcastle United will kick-off at 4:30 pm GMT on Sunday, March 16, at Wembley Stadium.
Liverpool, who claimed a 10th League Cup title last season, will be aiming to go back-to-back in the competition for the first time since they went on a stunning 4-year winning streak between 1981-84. Amazingly, Newcastle haven’t had a trophy triumph for 70 years, since winning the FA Cup in 1955.

Both of the participating clubs, Liverpool and Newcastle, have started selling seats through their respective official ticket sites. Be aware that capacity is limited, and demand often exceeds available allocation. Each of the two finalists have been allotted a certain number of tickets. Liverpool have received 32,196 tickets and been allocated the east side of the Wembley Stadium. Newcastle have been allocated slightly less tickets, with 31,939 seats available to Magpies’ fans.

You could also obtain a Club Wembley membership, which would also ensure you seats for the FA Cup semi-finals (April 26 & 27) and the Final (May 17) as well. However, this will be more expensive. Depending on the type of membership, the cost could range from £2,640 to £13,002.

In addition, fans can purchase seats on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels.

StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees that you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid ticket for entry.