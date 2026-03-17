Where to watch and live stream English Carabao Cup soccer 2026

Upcoming Carabao Cup TV schedule

Carabao Cup TV channels and streaming providers

For soccer fans in the United States, the Carabao Cup (EFL Cup) has become one of the most accessible English competitions to watch. Here is everything you need to know about catching the action live from across the pond.

The exclusive broadcasting rights for the Carabao Cup in the U.S. belong to CBS Sports, which means Paramount+ is the essential destination for fans. From the opening rounds in August to the high-stakes final in March, Paramount+ streams the vast majority of matches live.

Whether you are following a "Giant Killing" run from a lower-league underdog or tracking the Premier League's elite, the platform offers full-match replays and live coverage. If you are considering a subscription for the business end of the season, you can find a deep dive into the platform's features, pricing, and soccer catalog in our comprehensive Paramount+ review.

While Paramount+ handles the bulk of the digital streaming, select high-profile matchups may also be televised on CBS Sports Network. You can find the CBS Sports Network on streaming service providers like Fubo and DirecTV.

Where to watch Carabao Cup for free

If you’re looking to catch the Carabao Cup without a long-term commitment, there are several "loopholes" and trial periods that allow you to watch the tournament’s biggest matches, including the 2026 Final, for free.

As of 2026, Paramount+ has largely phased out its standalone 7-day free trial. However, savvy fans can still gain access via Walmart+. Currently, Walmart offers a 30-day free trial of its membership service, which includes a Paramount+ Essential subscription at no extra cost.

This is the most effective way to secure a full month of Carabao Cup coverage for $0. You can sign up and cancel before the 30-day window expires. To find out exactly how to claim this offer and explore other ways to watch and live stream Paramount+ for free, we’ve broken down everything you need to know.

Where to watch Carabao Cup with Spanish commentary

Unfortunately, Spanish commentary on Carabao Cup games is not available on Paramount+.

Where to watch Carabao Cup worldwide

For information on how to watch Carabao Cup games around the world, check out the table below.

Country / Region TV / Streaming UK & Ireland Sky Sports / ITV Mexico Disney+ Australia & New Zealand beIN Sports Connect MENA beIN Sports Canada DAZN LATAM Disney+

If you're abroad and wanting to watch the latest Carabao Cup games, you can bypass geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).