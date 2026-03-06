Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's takeover of Wrexham in 2022 shook the world of soccer. Three promotions later, Wrexham have become one of the most popular teams to follow - particularly for soccer fans in the United States. Now just one step away from the Premier League, GOAL tells you everything you need to know about how to follow them on their journey.

Upcoming Wrexham TV schedule

Wrexham Streaming Subscription Plans

To follow Wrexham’s journey in 2026, you'll need Paramount+ to watch their high-stakes EFL Championship league matches and ESPN+ to catch their thrilling FA Cup knockout run.

Where to watch the Welcome to Wrexham documentary

Eight-time Emmy award winning documentary Welcome to Wrexham is available to watch on FX and Hulu.

You can live stream FX for free with a seven day Fubo trial. Fubo also offers a catalogue of on-demand content, where you can find the rest of the Welcome to Wrexham series.

To date, there have been four seasons of Welcome to Wrexham, so if you're yet to see it, you have plenty to catch up on.

Where to watch Wrexham around the world

Supporters in the USA can watch most Wrexham matches on Paramount+, who have rights to the EFL Championship as well as the Carabao Cup.

FA Cup fixtures are shown in the USA on ESPN.

For the rest of the world, check out the table below. Broadcasters listed are for EFL Championship games.

Country Broadcaster Canada DAZN Caribbean ESPN/Disney+ LATAM ESPN/Disney+ Germany Sky DE UK Sky Sports Netherlands Viaplay Indian sub-continent Fancode MENA BeIN Sports Oceania BeIN Sports

If you're abroad and wanting to watch the latest Wrexham game, you do so by accessing streaming services ordinarily geo-blocked to a specific location by using a Virtual Private Network.

Where to buy Wrexham AFC tickets

For fans seeking tickets to sold-out games or specific fixtures, StubHub offers a reliable resale platform. StubHub provides a wide selection of Wrexham's tickets for all price points, ensuring fans can find seats for matches across the UK. All tickets on StubHub are backed by a 100% guarantee, offering peace of mind for buyers.

Where to buy Wrexham AFC kits

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official Wrexham's kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com - your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.