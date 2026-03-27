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Where to watch West Ham United today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

West Ham
Premier League
FA Cup
Carabao Cup
TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham in the Premier League and all major competitions.

With its roots hailing the working-class culture, West Ham were founded in 1895 as Thames Ironworks FC by Arnold Hills. Five years later, they were reformed as West Ham United and got their nickname 'The Irons' or 'The Hammers' and chose claret and blue as their colours. 

They joined the Football League in 1919 and gained promotion to the First Vision in 1923. That very same year they appeared in the first-ever Wembley FA Cup final (White Horse Final), but lost out to Bolton Wanderers. Their honours include three FA Cups and the 2023 Conference League. 

In this article, GOAL provides you with all the necessary information regarding the Hammers' upcoming games and broadcast in the USA.

Live broadcast of West Ham matches

Where to watch West Ham documentaries

Three of the most notable documentaries created on West Ham are - Massive, which revolves around the club's triumph in the Conference League, Iron Men, which highlights the club's transition from Upton Park to the new London Stadium, and Under the Skin: The Story of West Ham United, that sheds light on the rich history of the outfit. 

DocumentaryWhere to Watch
MassiveYouTube (West Ham United's official channel)
Iron MenAmazon Prime Video
Under the Skin: The Story of West Ham UnitedYouTube (West Ham United's official channel), Apple TV

Where to watch West Ham worldwide

West Ham are among the Premier League clubs who are followed immensely in the USA. Fans in the nation can watch West Ham's Premier League matches through NBC Sports and USA Network. The aforementioned channels can be accessed via Peacock. The cup competitions however, can be witnessed through Paramount+ (Carabao Cup) and ESPN+ (FA Cup).

Watch West Ham's matches with PeacockFind the best deals

For those who are not residing in the USA, GOAL has compiled a list of regions and broadcasters for your perusal. Please find the same below:

Country / RegionBroadcaster
UKSky Sports, TNT Sports
CanadaFubo (Premier League)
AustraliaOptus Sport (Premier League)
Indian SubcontinentJioStar (Premier League), Sony Sports Network (FA Cup), FanCode (Carabao Cup)
USANBC Sports, Peacock (Premier League), Paramount+ (Carabao Cup), ESPN+ (FA Cup)

 In case you face any geographical constraints, feel free to use ExpressVPN, a VPN service that GOAL recommends very highly to its users.

Stream live anywhere in the world with ExpressVPNSign Up

Where to watch West Ham with Spanish commentary

All the Premier League matches featuring West Ham can be witnessed in Spanish through Telemundo Deportes and Universo, which are available on Peacock. For the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, you can use CBS Sports, which can be accessed through Paramount+, but only select matches have the Spanish-language access.

Where to buy West Ham tickets

For fans seeking tickets to sold-out games or specific fixtures, StubHub offers a reliable resale platform. StubHub provides a wide selection of West Ham tickets for all price points, ensuring fans can find seats for matches across the UK. All tickets on StubHub are backed by a 100% guarantee, offering peace of mind for buyers.

Book West ham tickets from €35Buy Now

Where to buy West Ham kits

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official West Ham League kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com -  your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.

Shop West ham kits at FanaticsBuy now

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Frequently asked questions

West Ham United were founded in 1895 as Thames Ironworks F.C, later renamed to West Ham United in 1900.

British businessman David Sullivan owns 38.8% stake in the club and co-owns West Ham with David Kretinsky of 1890s Holdings (27%), Vanessa Gold of Family Trust (25.1%), J. Albert Smith of WHU LLC (8%) and other investors (1.1%).

West Ham United play all their home games at the London Stadium, moving from their former home venue Boleyn Ground in 2016, which served the club's base for over a century. There are plans to expand London Stadium's capacity to 67,000.

The London Stadium has a capacity of 62,500, making it London's fourth-largest stadium.

West Ham have won five major honours during their history, which includes three FA Cups as well as the 2022-23 UEFA Conference League.

West Ham United have never won the English top-flight. Their best-ever finish was third position in the 1985-86 season of the-then English first division.

Former English defender Billy Bonds is West Ham's leading appearance maker of all-time, featuring for the club in 799 games across 21 seasons.

With 326 goals in 505 games, Vic Watson is the greatest goalscorer in the history of West Ham United.

Bobby Moore, Frank Lampard, Rio Ferdinand, Michael Carrick, Joe Cole and Mark Noble are among West Ham's biggest-ever stars, with the London side also famously once managing to lure Argentina internationals Carlos Tevez and Javier Mascherano to the club.

Avram Grant, Alan Pardew, David Moyes, Gianfranco Zola, and Manuel Pellegrini are among the most acclaimed managers to have been at the helm for West Ham United.

West Ham United are nicknamed The Irons and The Hammers, a reference to the club's first name, Thames Ironworks F.C.

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