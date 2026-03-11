With the Gunners on the hunt for silverware, GOAL tells you everything you need to know about how to follow them on their journey.

Live broadcast of Arsenal matches

READ MORE:Where to watch and live stream English Premier League soccer

How to watch Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League

For English-language viewers, Paramount+ remains the exclusive destination to watch every minute of the Gunners' European campaign live and on-demand. Before you settle in for the next game, you can consult our in-depth Paramount+ review to explore the best subscription plans and features available for soccer fans this season.

While many matches stream exclusive on Paramount+, the acclaimed UEFA Champions League Today pre-game and post-game shows often air on traditional cable via the CBS Sports Network and the free CBS Sports Golazo Network. If you want to catch the expert analysis from the studio crew before Mikel Arteta’s side takes the pitch, our guide on how to watch the CBS Sports Network channel provides all the details on compatible streaming providers and local listings. For a broader look at the entire tournament bracket and future kickoff times, our master guide on how to watch and live stream Champions League soccer is an essential resource for the knockout stages.

For supporters who prefer the passion of Spanish-language commentary, Champions League nights are widely accessible through the TelevisaUnivision family of networks. Today’s fixture is scheduled to be broadcast on TUDN and UniMás, with additional digital streaming available on the ViX platform. You can find everything you need to know about accessing these feeds, including which cord-cutting services offer free trials for the 2026 season, in our comprehensive guide on how to watch the TUDN live stream. Between these various English and Spanish platforms, American Gooners have unprecedented access to every goal as the club looks to secure a crucial away advantage.

Where to watch All or Nothing: Arsenal

The North London giants collaborated with Amazon for their hit sports docuseries All or Nothing. The documentary, released in 2022, follows Arsenal's 2021-2022 season. Produced by BAFTA winner John Douglas, the series was narrated by Academy Award winner and lifelong Arsenal supporter Daniel Kaluuya.

You can catch the limited series on Amazon Prime Video, which also offers a free trial.

Where to watch Arsenal around the world

Supporters in the USA can watch most Arsenal Premier League matches on Peacock. Alternatively, they can watch a few of their Premier League games and FA Cup fixtures on Fubo. Paramount+ holds the rights for all the Champions League games in the USA.

For the rest of the world, check out the table below. Broadcasters listed are for Premier League games.

Country Broadcaster Canada Fubo LATAM ESPN Germany Sky Deutschland UK Sky Sports, TNT Sports Netherlands Viaplay Indian sub-continent Star Sports MENA beIN Sports Oceania Stan Sport, Sky Sport, Digicel

If you're abroad and want to watch the latest Arsenal game, you do so by accessing streaming services ordinarily geo-blocked to a specific location by using a Virtual Private Network.

READ MORE:The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports

Where to buy Arsenal AFC tickets

For fans seeking tickets to sold-out games or specific fixtures, StubHub offers a reliable resale platform. StubHub provides a wide selection of Arsenal AFC tickets for all price points, ensuring fans can find seats for matches across the UK. All tickets on StubHub are backed by a 100% guarantee, offering peace of mind for buyers.

Where to buy Arsenal AFC Kits?

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official Arsenal AFC kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com - your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.