Goal.com
Live
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Presented byModeloDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
FBL-ENG-PR-TOTTENHAM-ARSENALAFP
Pranav Venkatesh

Where to watch Arsenal today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal in the Premier League and all major competitions

With the Gunners on the hunt for silverware, GOAL tells you everything you need to know about how to follow them on their journey. 

Live broadcast of Arsenal matches

Arsenal vs Everton
USA Network

Watch live on

USA Network
DirecTV Stream
Sling TV
Telemundo
UNIVERSO
Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal
Paramount+

Watch live on

Paramount+
TUDN
DirecTV Stream
UniMás
ViX
Arsenal vs Manchester City
Paramount+

READ MORE:Where to watch and live stream English Premier League soccer

How to watch Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League

For English-language viewers, Paramount+ remains the exclusive destination to watch every minute of the Gunners' European campaign live and on-demand. Before you settle in for the next game, you can consult our in-depth Paramount+ review to explore the best subscription plans and features available for soccer fans this season.

Stream UEFA Champions League soccer today!Get Paramount+

While many matches stream exclusive on Paramount+, the acclaimed UEFA Champions League Today pre-game and post-game shows often air on traditional cable via the CBS Sports Network and the free CBS Sports Golazo Network. If you want to catch the expert analysis from the studio crew before Mikel Arteta’s side takes the pitch, our guide on how to watch the CBS Sports Network channel provides all the details on compatible streaming providers and local listings. For a broader look at the entire tournament bracket and future kickoff times, our master guide on how to watch and live stream Champions League soccer is an essential resource for the knockout stages.

For supporters who prefer the passion of Spanish-language commentary, Champions League nights are widely accessible through the TelevisaUnivision family of networks. Today’s fixture is scheduled to be broadcast on TUDN and UniMás, with additional digital streaming available on the ViX platform. You can find everything you need to know about accessing these feeds, including which cord-cutting services offer free trials for the 2026 season, in our comprehensive guide on how to watch the TUDN live stream. Between these various English and Spanish platforms, American Gooners have unprecedented access to every goal as the club looks to secure a crucial away advantage.

Stream CBS and TUDN on Fubo!Start free trial

Where to watch All or Nothing: Arsenal

The North London giants collaborated with Amazon for their hit sports docuseries All or Nothing. The documentary, released in 2022, follows Arsenal's 2021-2022 season. Produced by BAFTA winner John Douglas, the series was narrated by Academy Award winner and lifelong Arsenal supporter Daniel Kaluuya.

You can catch the limited series on Amazon Prime Video, which also offers a free trial.

Stream All or Nothing: Arsenal on Prime VideoStart a free trial now

Where to watch Arsenal around the world

Supporters in the USA can watch most Arsenal Premier League matches on Peacock. Alternatively, they can watch a few of their Premier League games and FA Cup fixtures on Fubo. Paramount+ holds the rights for all the Champions League games in the USA.

Start a five day Fubo free trialStream Today

For the rest of the world, check out the table below. Broadcasters listed are for Premier League games.

CountryBroadcaster
CanadaFubo
LATAMESPN
GermanySky Deutschland
UKSky Sports, TNT Sports 
NetherlandsViaplay
Indian sub-continentStar Sports
MENAbeIN Sports
OceaniaStan Sport, Sky Sport, Digicel

If you're abroad and want to watch the latest Arsenal game, you do so by accessing streaming services ordinarily geo-blocked to a specific location by using a Virtual Private Network.

READ MORE:The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports

Stream live anywhere in the world with ExpressVPNSign Up

Where to buy Arsenal AFC tickets

For fans seeking tickets to sold-out games or specific fixtures, StubHub offers a reliable resale platform. StubHub provides a wide selection of Arsenal AFC tickets for all price points, ensuring fans can find seats for matches across the UK. All tickets on StubHub are backed by a 100% guarantee, offering peace of mind for buyers.

Book Arsenal ticket from €73Buy Now

Where to buy Arsenal AFC Kits?

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official Arsenal AFC kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com -  your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.

Shop Arsenal jerseys at FanaticsBuy now

Advertisement

Frequently asked questions

A group of workers from the Woolwich Arsenal Armanent Factory, who called themselves Dial Square, formed a football team in 1886. They would later rename themselves to Royal Arsenal in the same year. In 1893, the club was renamed to Woolwich Arsenal, before finally being named just Arsenal in 1919, six years after they moved to Highbury.

American billionaire Enos Stanley Kroenke is the owner of Arsenal, purchasing the club via Arsenal Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE).

The Emirates Stadium is the name of Arsenal's stadium. It has been the team's home ground since 2006, replacing Highbury, which served as Arsenal's home venue from 1913.

The Emirates Stadium has a capacity of 60,704 and is among the UK's biggest football venues.

Arsenal have won 48 trophies till date, including 13 league titles and a record 14 FA Cups.

Arsenal have 13 English top flight titles to their name, making them the third-most successful team behind Man Utd and Liverpool. They, however, won their last title over two decades ago.

London-born Irish defender David O'Leary sits at the top of the list for most Arsenal appearances in history. O'Leary spent 18 years at the club and made 722 appearances in all competitions, ahead of Tony Adams, George Armstrong, and Lee Dixon.

Thierry Henry is Arsenal's leading goalscorer of all-time with 228 goals in 377 games. No other Arsenal player has scored over 200 goals for the club, with Ian Wright sitting in second place (185 goals in 288 games).

Thierry Henry, Cesc Fabregas, Dennis Bergkamp, Mesut Ozil, Robert Pires, and Robin van Persie are among the popular footballing names to have played for Arsenal.

Arsene Wenger, Unai Emery, George Graham, and Herbert Chapman are among the biggest names to have been in charge of Arsenal throughout their notable history.

Arsenal have a pretty unique nickname, called The Gunners. This nickname is a reference to the club's origins in the late 19th century, when a group of workers from the Royal Arsenal armanent factory in Woolwich formed the club. That's also the reason why the Arsenal badge includes a cannon.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting