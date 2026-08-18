How to buy Brasileirão Série A tickets: Upcoming fixtures, prices, venue information and more

We've witnessed dramatic conclusions to recent Serie A campaigns in Brazil and we're heading for another thrilling climax with a handful of clubs still dreaming of holding the Troféu do Campeonato Brasileiro aloft in December, including the reigning kings, Flamengo.
The Rubro-Negro from Rio de Janeiro took the honours last year by a 3pt margin and each of the last three winning sides have claimed the title by 6pts or less.
Another sizzling showdown is on the cards and you could view all the action unfold in one of Brazil's iconic stadiums by booking tickets today.
Let GOAL give you all the latest Brasileirao Serie A ticket information, including the upcoming schedule, where you can buy match tickets and how much they cost.
Upcoming Brasileirao Serie A standout fixtures
Date & Time (local)
Fixture
Location
Tickets
Sat, Aug 22 (4pm)
Fluminense vs Remo
Maracana, Rio de Janeiro
Sat, Aug 22 (8.30pm)
Cruzeiro vs Flamengo
Mineirao, Belo Horizonte
Sun, Aug 23 (4pm)
Palmeiras vs Vasco da Gama
Nubank Parque, Sao Paulo
Sun, Aug 23 (6.30pm)
Santos vs Mirassol
Vila Belmiro, Santos
Sun, Aug 23 (7.30pm)
Coritiba vs Corinthians
Estadio Couto Pereira, Curitiba
Mon, Aug 24 (8pm)
Botafogo vs Athletico-PR
Estádio Nilton Santos, Rio de Janeiro
Sun, Aug 30 (11am)
Athletico-PR vs Fluminense
Arena da Baixada, Curitiba
Sun, Aug 30 (4pm)
Flamengo vs Botafogo
Maracana, Rio de Janeiro
Sun, Aug 30 (4pm)
Corinthians vs Santos
Neo Química Arena, Sao Paulo
Sun, Aug 30 (7.30pm)
Mirassol vs Palmeiras
Maiao, Mirassol
Sat, Sep 5 (9pm)
Fluminense vs Vasco da Gama
Maracana, Rio de Janeiro
Sun, Sep 6 (4pm)
Cruzeiro vs Athletico-PR
Estadio Mineirao, Belo Horizonte
Sun, Sep 6 (4pm)
Internacional vs Santos
Estadio Beira-Rio, Porto Alegre
Sun, Sep 6 (4pm)
Remo vs Flamengo
Mangueirao, Belem
Sun, Sep 6 (6.30pm)
Botafogo vs Palmeiras
Estádio Nilton Santos, Rio de Janeiro
Sun, Sep 6 (7.30pm)
Corinthians vs Chapecoense
Neo Química Arena, Sao Paulo
How to buy Brasileirao Serie A tickets
You can buy official Brasileirão Série A tickets directly from the hosting club's dedicated online ticketing platform or physical box office.
As there is no centralized league ticket office, each of the 20 clubs handles its own sales process, and tickets typically go on sale only 3 to 7 days before the specific match day.
In addition, fans can purchase Brasileirão Série A match tickets on the secondary market. Ticombo is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to secure seats through alternative channels, offering a reliable option for fans hoping to pick up last-minute tickets.
How much are Brasileirao Serie A tickets?
Official, face value tickets for the Brazilian Brasileirão Série A typically range from R$ 20 to R$ 200 (US$4 to US$40) for basic or supporter sections, and up to R$ 420 to R$ 500 (US$80 to US$95) for premium sideline seating.
Prices are heavily determined by whether you are a club member (Sócio Torcedor), the competition, who the opponent is (e.g, local derbies or decisive matches), and the stadium tier.
Keep tabs on the clubs' official ticket portals for additional information or on secondary resale sites such as Ticombo for current availability.
Brasileirao Serie A records and statistics
Palmeiras are the most successful club in the history of the Brasileirão Série A, having won the competition 12 times. Their most recent title victories came in back-to-back fashion during the 2022 and 2023 seasons.
Consecutive Titles: Santos hold the record with 5 consecutive championships between 1961-1965, during the era of Pelé's legendary Os Santásticos.
Invincible Champions: Only Internacional has ever won the top flight undefeated, a feat accomplished in 1979 with 16 wins and 7 draws.
Modern Point Record (38-game era): Flamengo holds the record for the most points accumulated in a single modern season, picking up 90 points in 2019.
Brasileirao Serie A stadiums and venues
Club
Stadium & location
Capacity
Flamengo
Maracana, Rio de Janeiro
78,838
Fluminense
Maracana, Rio de Janeiro
78,838
Sao Paulo
Morumbi, Sao Paulo
67,428
Cruzeiro
Mineirao, Belo Horizonte
61,919
Gremio
Arena do Grêmio, Porto Alegre
55,662
Internacional
Estádio Beira-Rio, Porto Alegre
50,848
Bahia
Arena Fonte Nova, Salvador
50,052
Atlético Mineiro
Arena MRV, Belo Horizonte
47,465
Corinthians
Neo Química Arena, Sao Paulo
47,252
Botafogo
Estádio Nilton Santos, Rio de Janeiro
46,931
Palmeiras
Nubank Parque, Sao Paulo
43,713
Athletico-PR
Arena da Baixada, Curitiba
42,372
Coritiba
Estádio Couto Pereira, Curitiba
40,502
Remo
Mangueirao, Belem
35,000
Vitória
Barradao, Salvador
30,793
Vasco da Gama
Estádio São Januário, Rio de Janeiro
24,584
Chapecoense
Arena Condá, Chapecó
20,089
Santos
Vila Belmiro, Santos
16,068
Mirassol
José Maria de Campos Maia, Mirassol
14,534
Red Bull Bragantino
Estádio Nabi Abi Chedid, Bragança Paulista
12,000