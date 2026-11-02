How to get Werder Bremen vs Hamburger SV tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Werder Bremen host Hamburger SV on Sunday, November 22, 2026 at the Wohninvest Weserstadion in Bremen.

In their most recent competitive meeting on April 18, 2026, Werder Bremen secured a 3-1 victory against Hamburger SV in a Bundesliga fixture at the Wohninvest Weserstadion. Prior to that encounter, Hamburger SV claimed a 3-2 victory when hosting Bremen in the Bundesliga back in December 2025.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Werder Bremen vs Hamburger SV, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Werder Bremen vs Hamburger SV Bundesliga kick-off?

Werder Bremen vs Hamburger SV on Sunday, November 22, 2026, at the Wohninvest Weserstadion in Bremen.

Bundesliga - Game Week 10 22 Nov 2026 - 11:30 Wohninvest WESERSTADION

How to buy Werder Bremen vs Hamburger SV Bundesliga tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming Bundesliga fixture between Werder Bremen and Hamburger SV, you can explore several different avenues depending on availability and preference:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: You can check directly through SV Werder Bremen's official ticket shop. Primary tickets are typically released to club members first, followed by any remaining seats going to a general public sale, though high-demand matches like the Nordderby sell out quickly.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Bundesliga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Werder Bremen vs Hamburger SV Bundesliga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Bundesliga fixture between Werder Bremen and Hamburger SV vary significantly depending on whether you purchase them directly through official club channels or via the secondary resale market.

1. Official Club Channels

Standing Room (Category 5 / Safe Standing): Officially starts around €18 to €25 , though high-demand Nordderby matches sell out almost instantly to club members.

Officially starts around , though high-demand Nordderby matches sell out almost instantly to club members. Lower Tier & General Seating (Categories 3 & 4): Standard official seating tiers generally cost between €35 and €65 .

Standard official seating tiers generally cost between . Central Seating & Premium Lower Tiers (Categories 1 & 2): Prime longside views directly facing the pitch typically range from €75 to €95+ on the primary market.

Prime longside views directly facing the pitch typically range from on the primary market. Hospitality & VIP Packages: Official VIP experience packages generally start around €150 to €450+ depending on the specific lounge access and catering included.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Standing & Budget Sections: Supporters' sections or upper corners typically start around €130 to €175 due to the high-profile rivalry demand.

Supporters' sections or upper corners typically start around due to the high-profile rivalry demand. Longside Lower / Upper Tier Seating: Standard side-view seats range from €200 to €400 .

Standard side-view seats range from . Category 1 & Premium Central Seats: Best-view sideline seats frequently command €450 to €600+.

Werder Bremen vs Hamburger SV Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Werder Bremen vs Hamburger SV Form

Werder Bremen have recorded two wins, two draws and one defeat across their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-2 draw with Paderborn in the Bundesliga, and they also drew 2-2 with Borussia Dortmund before that. A 3-2 win over Augsburg and a 3-1 victory against RB Leipzig represent the stronger results in this run. Bremen have scored ten goals and conceded nine across those five fixtures, a record that reflects both their attacking output and defensive inconsistency.

Hamburger SV have won four of their last five competitive matches heading into this fixture. After a 5-0 defeat to RB Leipzig, they responded with wins over FC Köln (2-1), a friendly against FC København (2-0), a 2-3 victory at Hoffenheim, and a 1-0 win over VfB Stuttgart most recently. HSV scored eight goals and conceded six across those five games, with their last three results all producing positive outcomes.

Werder Bremen vs Hamburger SV: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on April 18, 2026, when Werder Bremen beat Hamburger SV 3-1 in a Bundesliga fixture at the Wohninvest Weserstadion. Before that, HSV won 3-2 at home in the Bundesliga in December 2025. Across the five most recent documented meetings between the sides — which span the Bundesliga, the 2. Bundesliga, and one match from 2018 — Hamburger SV hold two wins to Werder Bremen's three, with the most recent head-to-head record tilting in Bremen's favour.