How to get Union Berlin vs RB Leipzig tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Union Berlin host RB Leipzig on Saturday, November 21, 2026 at the Alte Foersterei in Berlin.

In their most recent league meeting back in April 2026, RB Leipzig secured a 3-1 victory at the Red Bull Arena. Union Berlin claimed the reverse fixture in December 2025 by the exact same 3-1 scoreline at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Union Berlin vs RB Leipzig, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Union Berlin vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga kick-off?

Union Berlin vs RB Leipzig kicks off at the Alte Foersterei in Berlin, on Saturday, November 21, 2026.

Bundesliga - Game Week 10 21 Nov 2026 - 09:30 Alte Foersterei

How to buy Union Berlin vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga tickets?

There are a few different ways to purchase tickets for the Union Berlin vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga match at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei, depending on whether you are looking for official channels or secondary options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: You can check the official 1. FC Union Berlin online ticketing platform. Because Union Berlin has a very high demand and a stadium capacity that is smaller than its member base, tickets for home matches often go through a member pre-sale or ticket lottery system first.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Bundesliga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Union Berlin vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga tickets cost?

Ticket pricing for the Union Berlin vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga fixture varies depending on whether you purchase through official club primary channels or the secondary ticket market:

1. Official Club Channels

Standing Tickets (Stehplatz): Generally range from €12 to €16 depending on the specific terrace block and member concessions.

Generally range from depending on the specific terrace block and member concessions. Seated Tickets (Sitzplatz - Categories 1 to 4): Typically range from €20 to €48 , with lower rates for club members and children.

Typically range from , with lower rates for club members and children. Children's Tickets: Available across specific sectors starting from €5 to €15.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Standing & Entry-Level Resale: Generally start around €70 to €105 for high-demand seating or standard category entry before platform fees.

Generally start around for high-demand seating or standard category entry before platform fees. Longside & Premium Seating Resale: Highly sought-after prime view seats frequently range from €350 to over €1,100 depending on availability and current market demand.

Union Berlin vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Union Berlin vs RB Leipzig Form

Union Berlin have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent Bundesliga outing ended 0-0 against Borussia Dortmund, and they recorded a 1-0 home win over Elversberg before that. The heaviest result in the run was a 7-0 home defeat to Bayern Munich in September. Across the five matches, Union scored two goals and conceded six.

RB Leipzig have won two and lost two of their last five, with no draws. Their most recent match was the 6-1 defeat at Bayern Munich. Before that they beat PSV Eindhoven 1-0 in the Champions League and thrashed Eintracht Frankfurt 6-0 in the Bundesliga. Leipzig scored 12 goals across the five fixtures and conceded nine, reflecting a side capable of big wins but prone to equally heavy defeats.

Union Berlin vs RB Leipzig: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between the two sides took place in April 2026, when RB Leipzig won 3-1 at home in the Bundesliga. Union Berlin won the reverse fixture in December 2025, also by a 3-1 scoreline. Across the five recorded head-to-head matches, each side has won twice, with one draw, and Leipzig have scored eight goals to Union's five.