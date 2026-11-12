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Championship
team-logoStoke City
Bet365 Stadium
team-logoQueens Park Rangers
Book Stoke City vs Queens Park Rangers Tickets
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How to get Stoke City vs Queens Park Rangers tickets: Championship prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Stoke City
Queens Park Rangers
Championship

Stoke City take on Queens Park Rangers in the Championship. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Stoke City host Queens Park Rangers on Saturday, Desember 5, 2026 at the Bet365 Stadium in Stoke.

Their most recent league encounter ended in a hard-fought 0-0 draw at the bet365 Stadium in January 2026. When playing at home, the Potters have traditionally proven difficult for QPR to break down, winning both of their previous two home fixtures against the London club by scores of 3-1 and 1-0.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Stoke City vs Queens Park Rangers, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Stoke City vs Queens Park Rangers Championship kick-off?

Stoke City vs Queens Park Rangers at the Bet365 Stadium in Stoke on Saturday, Desember 5, 2026.

crest
Championship - Game Week 19
Bet365 Stadium

How to buy Stoke City vs Queens Park Rangers Championship tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Stoke City vs Queens Park Rangers Championship fixture, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Stoke City Official Ticket Office: You can purchase standard home tickets directly through the official Stoke City website or by contacting their ticket office, which is the primary and most secure option for home supporters.
  • Queens Park Rangers Official Club Site: Away supporters looking to travel to the bet365 Stadium can secure tickets through QPR's official ticketing portal, as a designated allocation is always reserved for visiting fans.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Championship fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.
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How much do Stoke City vs Queens Park Rangers Championship tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of estimated ticket costs for the Stoke City vs Queens Park Rangers Championship fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Standard Adult Home/Away Seating: £25 to £38.
  • Concession & Senior Tickets: £18 to £27.
  • Junior & Under-18 Seating: £12 to £15.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list tickets based on market demand:

  • General Admission Resale Seats: £75 to £95.
  • Premium & Longside Resale Seats: £100 to £135.
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Stoke City vs Queens Park Rangers Championship: Everything you need to know

Stoke City vs Queens Park Rangers Form

Stoke City head into this match in strong form, winning three of their last five Championship games while drawing one and losing one. The Potters' most recent outing was a 1-2 win away at Blackburn Rovers, following a 2-0 home victory over Preston North End. Their only defeat in that run came against Middlesbrough, where they conceded three. Across the five matches, Stoke have scored six goals and conceded four, with two clean sheets in that period.

QPR's last five games present a more uneven picture, with two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their standout result was a 5-0 demolition of Swansea City, though that has been offset by a 4-1 home loss to Southampton and a 3-0 defeat at Birmingham City. The R's most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Burnley. QPR have scored 11 goals across those five matches but conceded nine, reflecting a side that creates chances but remains exposed at the back.

STK

STK - Form

DER
W0-1
BRC
D0-0
PNE
W2-0
BLB
W1-2
POR
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
QPR

QPR - Form

BIR
L3-0
SWA
W5-0
SOU
L4-1
BUR
D1-1
LIN
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Stoke City vs Queens Park Rangers: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 0-0 at the Bet365 Stadium in January 2026 in the Championship. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Stoke City have won two, QPR have won one, and two matches have ended level. Stoke have generally held the upper hand at home, winning both previous home fixtures in this dataset by scores of 3-1 and 1-0.

Head to Head

Stoke CityDrawQueens Park Rangers
2
2
1
Championship
Stoke City badge
Stoke City
STK
0
Queens Park Rangers badge
Queens Park Rangers
QPR
0
FT
Championship
Queens Park Rangers badge
Queens Park Rangers
QPR
1
Stoke City badge
Stoke City
STK
0
FT
Championship
Stoke City badge
Stoke City
STK
3
Queens Park Rangers badge
Queens Park Rangers
QPR
1
FT
Championship
Queens Park Rangers badge
Queens Park Rangers
QPR
1
Stoke City badge
Stoke City
STK
1
FT
Championship
Stoke City badge
Stoke City
STK
1
Queens Park Rangers badge
Queens Park Rangers
QPR
0
FT
5Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored2/5

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