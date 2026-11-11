Schalke 04 host Borussia Dortmund on Sunday, Desember 6, 2026 at the VELTINS-Arena in Gelsenkirchen.

In their most recent Bundesliga encounters prior to Schalke's stint away from the top flight, Borussia Dortmund held the upper hand by staying unbeaten across their last several meetings. Their last head-to-head clash took place in March 2023 at the VELTINS-Arena, ending in a hard-fought 2-2 draw where Schalke twice came from behind to share the points.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Schalke 04 vs Borussia Dortmund, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Schalke 04 vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga kick-off?

Schalke 04 vs Borussia Dortmund kicks off at the VELTINS-Arena in Gelsenkirchen Sunday, Desember 6, 2026.

Bundesliga - Game Week 12 6 Dec 2026 - 09:30 VELTINS-Arena

How to buy Schalke 04 vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga tickets?

Here are the options to purchase tickets for the Schalke 04 vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Purchasing directly through FC Schalke 04's official ticketing portal or member sale windows is the most secure and face-value method to secure seats at the VELTINS-Arena.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Bundesliga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Schalke 04 vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga tickets cost?

Here are the estimated ticket cost options for the Schalke 04 vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standing / Safe Standing Sections: Generally range from approximately €15 to €20 .

Generally range from approximately . Standard Seated Categories (Upper & Lower Tiers): Typically range from approximately €35 to €85 .

Typically range from approximately . VIP and Hospitality Packages: Start well above €300 to over €1,000.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

General Admission & Upper Tier Resale: Generally start around €200 .

Generally start around . Mid-Tier & Sideline Views: Typically range between €450 and €600 .

Typically range between . Premium & VIP Resale: Frequently scale upwards from €1,000 to over €1,500.

Schalke 04 vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Schalke 04 vs Borussia Dortmund Form

Schalke 04 have struggled badly in recent weeks, recording one draw and four defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-2 loss to RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga, and they also fell to Dynamo Dresden in the DFB-Pokal. Schalke scored just three goals in that five-match run while conceding six.

Borussia Dortmund arrive in much stronger shape, winning four and drawing one of their last five competitive fixtures. The most recent result was a 2-1 Champions League victory over Real Betis, and they also drew 2-2 at Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. Dortmund scored nine goals and conceded seven across those five games.

Schalke 04 vs Borussia Dortmund: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 2-2 in a Bundesliga fixture at the VELTINS-Arena in March 2023. Across the last five head-to-head matches in the dataset, Borussia Dortmund have dominated, winning three and drawing one, with Schalke claiming no victories. Dortmund have outscored their rivals heavily in that period, including a 4-0 win in May 2020 and a 3-0 victory the following October.