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LaLiga
team-logoRacing Santander
Estadio El Sardinero
team-logoValencia
Book Racing Santander vs Valencia Tickets
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How to get Racing Santander vs Valencia tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Racing Santander
Valencia
LaLiga

Racing Santander take on Valencia in the LaLiga. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Racing Santander take on Valencia on Sunday, October 11, 2026 at the Estadio El Sardinero in Santander.

Matches between the two sides have generally been competitive and entertaining, averaging 2.8 goals per game across their official encounters. The last competitive league meeting between them took place on January 29, 2012, resulting in a thrilling 2-2 draw at Estadio El Sardinero.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Racing Santander vs Valencia, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Racing Santander vs Valencia LaLiga kick-off?

Racing Santander vs Valencia kicks off at Estadio El Sardinero, on Sunday, October 11, 2026.

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 8
Estadio El Sardinero

How to buy Racing Santander vs Valencia LaLiga tickets?

To buy tickets for the LaLiga match between Racing Santander and Valencia, you can follow these main options:

  • Official Racing Santander Website: Purchase directly through Racing Santander's official club ticketing portal once sales open to the general public.
  • Estadio El Sardinero Ticket Office: Buy tickets in person at the stadium box office in Santander prior to matchday, subject to availability.
  • Official Valencia Away Section: If you are supporting Valencia, check Valencia CF's official site for away fan allocation tickets.
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How much do Racing Santander vs Valencia LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the LaLiga match between Racing Santander and Valencia vary depending on where you purchase them and the seat category:

  • Official Face-Value Tickets: Standard matchday tickets purchased directly through Racing Santander generally range from €30 to €70 for standard general admission sections (such as behind the goals or upper tiers), rising to €80 to €150+ for premium main stand areas or central midfield views.
  • Away Section Tickets: Official tickets allocated for visiting Valencia supporters typically cost between €30 and €50 under LaLiga standard pricing caps for visiting fan sections.
  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: On Secondary ticketing platforms such as StubHub, prices fluctuate based on demand. General admission seats usually start around €120 to €230, while central or premium seating categories can range anywhere from €350 to €700+.
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Racing Santander vs Valencia LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Racing Santander vs Valencia Form

Racing Santander have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-2 LaLiga defeat to Rayo Vallecano on September 5, following an earlier 3-2 win over Elche on August 28. Racing have scored and conceded in all four of their competitive fixtures this season, and a 1-0 loss to Getafe earlier in the campaign highlighted their defensive fragility. Across the five matches, they have scored 12 goals and conceded 11.

Valencia have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five outings. Their sole victory came in a pre-season friendly against Hercules, while their LaLiga record reads three defeats and one draw. The most recent result was a 5-0 home loss to Barcelona on September 6, and they were also beaten 3-1 by Deportivo de A Coruña the week before. Valencia have scored just one goal and conceded nine across their three LaLiga matches this season.

SAN

SAN - Form

ELC
W3-2
RAY
L3-2
ALA
W2-1
BAR
L7-2
CEL
L5-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/18
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5
VAL

VAL - Form

COR
L3-1
BAR
L0-5
SEV
L1-0
ALA
W0-1
RSO
L2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/12
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Racing Santander vs Valencia: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in LaLiga on January 29, 2012, when Racing Santander and Valencia drew 2-2 at Estadio El Sardinero. The five recorded head-to-head fixtures between the clubs all date from the 2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons, with Valencia winning two, Racing winning none, and three matches ending level. Valencia have scored 10 goals across those five meetings to Racing's eight.

Head to Head

Racing SantanderDrawValencia
0
3
2
LaLiga
Racing Santander badge
Racing Santander
SAN
2
Valencia badge
Valencia
VAL
2
FT
LaLiga
Valencia badge
Valencia
VAL
4
Racing Santander badge
Racing Santander
SAN
3
FT
LaLiga
Racing Santander badge
Racing Santander
SAN
1
Valencia badge
Valencia
VAL
1
FT
LaLiga
Valencia badge
Valencia
VAL
1
Racing Santander badge
Racing Santander
SAN
0
FT
LaLiga
Valencia badge
Valencia
VAL
0
Racing Santander badge
Racing Santander
SAN
0
FT
6Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5
#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
7700317+2421
W
W
W
W
W
2
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
7511167+916
W
W
W
L
W
3
Real BetisReal BetisBET
751197+216
D
W
W
W
L
4
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
7502188+1015
L
W
W
L
W
5
SevillaSevillaSEV
7412109+113
L
W
W
D
L
6
Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesALA
7322116+511
D
L
L
W
W
7
Deportivo de A CorunaDeportivo de A CorunaCOR
7241108+210
D
L
D
W
W
8
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
7313913-410
W
L
W
D
W
9
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
72231312+18
W
W
L
L
L
10
Athletic BilbaoAthletic BilbaoATH
622276+18
D
D
W
W
L
11
GetafeGetafeGET
722347-38
W
L
D
D
L
12
Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
72231116-58
D
W
L
W
L
13
OsasunaOsasunaOSA
7223613-78
D
L
L
L
W
14
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
714286+27
W
D
D
D
L
15
EspanyolEspanyolESP
7214101007
L
L
W
D
L
16
Racing SantanderRacing SantanderSAN
72141121-107
L
L
W
L
W
17
LevanteLevanteLEV
6123812-45
L
L
D
W
D
18
ElcheElcheELC
71241117-65
W
L
D
L
L
19
ValenciaValenciaVAL
7115413-94
L
W
L
L
L
20
MalagaMalagaMAL
7034312-93
L
L
D
D
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

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