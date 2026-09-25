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LaLiga
team-logoMalaga
Estadio La Rosaleda
team-logoEspanyol
Book Malaga vs Espanyol Tickets
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How to get Malaga vs Espanyol tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Malaga
Espanyol
LaLiga

Malaga take on Espanyol in the LaLiga. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Malaga take on Espanyol on Sunday, October 11, 2026 at Estadio La Rosaleda in Malaga.

The most recent official competitive meeting between the two sides came in May 2021 during a Segunda División clash, where Espanyol secured a comfortable 3–0 home victory. Across their overall head-to-head record in top-flight LaLiga play, Espanyol lead with 13 victories compared to Málaga's 8 wins, alongside 5 draws.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Malaga vs Espanyol, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Malaga vs Espanyol LaLiga kick-off?

Malaga vs Espanyol takes place at Estadio La Rosaleda in Malaga, on Sunday, October 11, 2026.

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 8
Estadio La Rosaleda

How to buy Malaga vs Espanyol LaLiga tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Málaga CF vs. RCD Espanyol LaLiga match at Estadio La Rosaleda, follow these steps:

Official Club Channels

  • Official Ticket Portal: Visit the official Málaga CF ticketing portal online. General public sales typically open 1 to 2 weeks before the matchday.
  • Estadio La Rosaleda Ticket Office (Taquillas): You can buy tickets directly at the stadium box office in Málaga. The ticket office is usually open on weekdays during business hours leading up to the fixture and on matchday until kick-off, provided tickets remain available.
  • Club Membership (Malaguista): Málaga CF official members receive priority access to ticket sales before they open to the general public, along with discounts on ticket prices.
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How much do Malaga vs Espanyol LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Málaga CF vs. RCD Espanyol at Estadio La Rosaleda depend on the purchase channel and seating category:

Official Direct Purchase (Málaga CF Box Office & Official Website)

  • General Public Tickets: Standard single-match tickets usually start between €30 and €60 for standard stand seating behind the goals (Fondo / Gol).
  • Mid-Tier & Premium Seats: Preferred sideline seats (Preferencia and Tribuna) typically range from €70 to €120, depending on proximity to the pitch.
  • VIP & Hospitality Packages: Premium hospitality options generally start around €150 to €250+.

Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If purchasing through resale or secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub due to high demand, expect ticket prices to reflect market demand:

  • Starting Resale Price: Secondary options typically start around €110 to €130.
  • Category 1 & Premium Sideline Resale: Central views or Tribuna seating on resale platforms generally range from €200 to €450+.
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Malaga vs Espanyol LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Malaga vs Espanyol Form

Malaga have taken two points from their last four LaLiga matches, recording two draws and two defeats. Their most recent outing ended 0-0 against Levante, while a 1-1 draw with Deportivo de A Coruna earlier in the run shows they can hold their own against certain opponents. The heaviest blow came in a 4-0 defeat to Real Madrid, and they also lost 2-0 to Atletico Madrid. Across those four league games, Malaga have scored two goals and conceded seven.

Espanyol have won one, drawn one, and lost two of their last four LaLiga fixtures. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw at Sevilla, and their best performance of the run was a 3-0 victory over Levante. They lost 2-1 to Real Madrid and 2-1 to Real Sociedad in the other two matches. Espanyol have scored six goals and conceded six across those four league outings.

MAL

MAL - Form

RMA
L4-0
LEV
D0-0
CEL
D1-1
VIL
L1-3
GET
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/9
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
ESP

ESP - Form

RSO
L2-1
SEV
D1-1
OSA
W0-2
RAY
L2-1
ELC
L1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Malaga vs Espanyol: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in May 2021, when Espanyol beat Malaga 3-0 in the Segunda Division. Looking across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Espanyol have won four and Malaga none, with one result not recorded as a win for either side in that dataset. Espanyol have been the dominant force in this fixture, winning both Segunda Division encounters and three of the last three LaLiga meetings between the clubs.

Head to Head

MalagaDrawEspanyol
0
0
5
Segunda Division
Espanyol badge
Espanyol
ESP
3
Malaga badge
Malaga
MAL
0
FT
Segunda Division
Malaga badge
Malaga
MAL
0
Espanyol badge
Espanyol
ESP
3
FT
LaLiga
Espanyol badge
Espanyol
ESP
4
Malaga badge
Malaga
MAL
1
FT
LaLiga
Malaga badge
Malaga
MAL
0
Espanyol badge
Espanyol
ESP
1
FT
LaLiga
Malaga badge
Malaga
MAL
0
Espanyol badge
Espanyol
ESP
1
FT
1Goals Scored12
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored1/5
#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
7700317+2421
W
W
W
W
W
2
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
7511167+916
W
W
W
L
W
3
Real BetisReal BetisBET
751197+216
D
W
W
W
L
4
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
7502188+1015
L
W
W
L
W
5
SevillaSevillaSEV
7412109+113
L
W
W
D
L
6
Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesALA
7322116+511
D
L
L
W
W
7
Deportivo de A CorunaDeportivo de A CorunaCOR
7241108+210
D
L
D
W
W
8
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
7313913-410
W
L
W
D
W
9
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
72231312+18
W
W
L
L
L
10
Athletic BilbaoAthletic BilbaoATH
622276+18
D
D
W
W
L
11
GetafeGetafeGET
722347-38
W
L
D
D
L
12
Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
72231116-58
D
W
L
W
L
13
OsasunaOsasunaOSA
7223613-78
D
L
L
L
W
14
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
714286+27
W
D
D
D
L
15
EspanyolEspanyolESP
7214101007
L
L
W
D
L
16
Racing SantanderRacing SantanderSAN
72141121-107
L
L
W
L
W
17
LevanteLevanteLEV
6123812-45
L
L
D
W
D
18
ElcheElcheELC
71241117-65
W
L
D
L
L
19
ValenciaValenciaVAL
7115413-94
L
W
L
L
L
20
MalagaMalagaMAL
7034312-93
L
L
D
D
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
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