Malaga host Barcelona on Sunday, December 13, 2026 at the Estadio La Rosaleda in Malaga.

In their most recent competitive meeting prior to Málaga's extended absence from Spain's top flight, Barcelona comfortably defeated Málaga 2-0 away from home on March 10, 2018, courtesy of goals from Luis Suárez and Philippe Coutinho. During the peak years of this fixture, Lionel Messi was the ultimate scourge for the Andalusian side, netting an impressive 10 goals against them across his career.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Malaga vs Barcelona, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Malaga vs Barcelona LaLiga kick-off?

Malaga vs Barcelona kicks off at the Estadio La Rosaleda in Malaga on Sunday, December 13, 2026.

LaLiga - Game Week 16 13 Dec 2026 - 09:00 Estadio La Rosaleda

How to buy Malaga vs Barcelona LaLiga tickets?

Here are the options to purchase tickets for the upcoming Málaga vs Barcelona LaLiga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Málaga CF Official Club Channels: The most reliable primary source is through Málaga's official website ( malagacf.com ), where tickets for home fixtures are released to club members (socios) first before opening up to the general public.

The most reliable primary source is through Málaga's official website ( ), where tickets for home fixtures are released to club members (socios) first before opening up to the general public. FC Barcelona Official Channels: If you are supporting the visitors, FC Barcelona's official website (fcbarcelona.com) occasionally allocates an official quota of away-section tickets for registered club members and penyes (supporters' clubs).

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming LaLiga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Malaga vs Barcelona LaLiga tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price options for the upcoming Malaga vs Barcelona LaLiga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Behind the Goals / Upper Tier (Fondo / Gol): Typically start around €75 .

Typically start around . Longside / Preferential Seating (Preferencia): Range from €80 to €110 .

Range from . Main Stand / Premium Categories (Tribuna): Generally range from €90 to €130 .

Generally range from . VIP Hospitality & Corporate Areas: Range from €250 to €500.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. list tickets based on market demand:

Upper Tier / General Resale: Typically start around €200 to €250 .

Typically start around . Lower Tier & Longside Seats: Frequently range between €350 and €600+ .

Frequently range between . VIP & Premium Hospitality Resale: Often commanding anywhere from €1,000 to over €2,000.

Malaga vs Barcelona LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Malaga vs Barcelona Form

Malaga arrive in poor form, recording one win, one draw and three defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their sole victory came against Sporting de Alcazar in the Copa del Rey, while they have lost their two most recent LaLiga outings — 1-2 to Racing Santander and 2-1 to Real Betis. Across those five matches, Malaga have scored five goals and conceded 11.

Barcelona's recent run stands at three wins and two defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 LaLiga win at Atletico Madrid, and they also put six past Deportivo Alaves without reply. Their two defeats came against Real Madrid in LaLiga and Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, with 12 goals scored and 9 conceded across the five games.

Malaga vs Barcelona: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in March 2018, when Barcelona won 2-0 at La Rosaleda in LaLiga. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, Barcelona have won three, Malaga have won one, and one match ended level. Barcelona have scored eight goals in those encounters, with Malaga netting four.